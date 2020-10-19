Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday the county took a huge step to finally making it into the red tier.
Tulare County's case rate of COVID-19 cases fell to 8.1 per 100,000 over the past seven days on Monday, a considerable decline of 1.7 over the weekend. That's the lowest that number has been.
It also moves Tulare County considerable closer to the magic number of 7 per 100,000 needed to move into the red tier.
If the trend continues, Tulare County could meet that standard by as soon as a week from Tuesday, October. 27. The county would then need to maintain the numbers that meet the standards for two weeks to move into the red tier.
So if everything goes well and the trend continues Tulare County could move into the red tier as soon as November 10. That would mean then restaurants could open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches could open at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters could open on a limited basis and schools could reopen for all students.
Tulare County has continued to meet the other standards to move into the red tier. It's positive test rate is at 5.8 percent, well below the 8 percent threshold and in its last update, the county reported it met the threshold for the positive test rate for its most disadvantaged area as well.
The number of active cases in Tulare County also declined by 12 over the weekend on Monday. There are now 559 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
The number of cases increased by 86 over the weekend or less than 30 a day. Since March 11 there have been 17,206 cases in Tulare County.
The number of recoveries increased by 97 over the weekend. There are now 16,371 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported one more death over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 276. The health department has data available on 269 deaths with 209 over the age of 65, 46 between the ages of 41-64 and four below the age of 41.
There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 150 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 308 deaths by November 18.
Tulare County's R number remains above 1 at 1.03, indicating the rate of increase of cases is “likely stable.” That means the rate of increase is expected to continue as it is now. The number 1.03 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remains relative low at 30. As of Friday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and four patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View has had 46 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 18 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it has three employees who have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 53 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 368 positive tests.
As far as schools numerous local schools are now allowed to provide in-person instruction for grades K-6. Waiver applications by the Porterville Unified School District for all of its elementary schools, Springville and Woodville are still being reviewed by the county.
Since March 11 there have been 2,811 cases in the Porterville area, 175 cases in Terra Bella, 685 cases in Lindsay, 249 cases in Strathmore, 49 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 140 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 302 cases in Pixley, 100 cases in Tipton, 701 cases in Earlimart, 2,760 cases in Tulare, 2,121 cases in Visalia, 44 cases in Goshen, 85 cases in Traver, 511 cases in Farmersville, 340 cases in Exeter, 304 cases in Woodlake, 365 cases in Cutler, 623 cases in Orosi, 13 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,121 cases in one region, 1,180 cases in another region and 1,423 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,801 cases due to person-to-person contact and 11,227 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,432 cases ages 0-17, 2,734 cases ages 18-25, 4,959 cases ages 26-40, 5,341 cases ages 41-64 and 1,730 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,897 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,664 have been Caucasian, 315 have been Asian, 78 have been African American, 56 have been Native American, 336 have been multi-race and 4,860 are unknown.
There are 371 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 3.67 cases per 100 residents or 3.67 percent.