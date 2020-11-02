At least for the weekend, Tulare County moved back into the right direction as far as moving into the red tier.
Tulare County realized more encouraging numbers over the weekend when it came to its case rate and overall numbers for what it will take for it to move into the red tier. Tulare County's preliminary, unofficial case rate was at 9 per 100,000 over a seven-day period, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday.
That's a decrease of 1.0 from the previous level. Tulare County's official case rate remains at 8.3 per 100,000.
The official case rate will be updated today. Tulare County needs a case rate of 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier.
The overall increase of cases was also encouraging as it was at about the level needed to move into the red tier. Over a three-day period, the number of cases increased by 95 or about 32 per day, which is what Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to average to move into the red tier.
The number of active cases in Tulare County went up by 15 over the weekend. There are now 559 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
Since March 11 there have been 17,947 cases in Tulare County. The number of recoveries increased by 78 over the weekend. There have now been 17,093 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County has met the standard as far as its positive test rates to move from the most restrictive tier — purple — to the next least restrictive tier — red. Its overall positive test rate is 4.6 percent, which actually meets the standard to move into the orange tier, which is the next least restrictive tier after red. Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 6.6 percent.
On the first Tuesday in which Tulare County meets all the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. When that happens, restaurants can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen to all of their students.
As far as schools, the Burton School District's waiver to reopen for K-6 students at all of its schools has been approved by the county. Burton's waiver is still being reviewed by the state.
Waivers for the Porterville Unified School District, Springville, Woodville and Hot Springs in California Hot Springs are still under review.
Another encouraging sign is Tulare County's R number has dropped and continues to remain below the state's R number, which county officials have continued to note.
Tulare County's R number is .93 as its rate of increase of cases continues to be considered “likely stable,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to continue at its current level. The state's R number is 1.01. The R number represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The health department reported two more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 295. The state model projects Tulare County to have 298 deaths by December 2.
Tulare County has data on 286 deaths of which 221 were over the age of 65, 61 were between the ages of 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There were 119 related to nursing homes and 167 not related to nursing homes.
The county's hospitalization rate does continue to rise as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County is now back up to 40. As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations and six patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View has had 49 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 17 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 and 58 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 396 positive tests.
Since March 11 there have been 2,997 cases in the Porterville area, 182 cases in Terra Bella, 258 cases in Strathmore, 703 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,889 cases in Tulare, 1,923 cases in Dinuba, 138 cases in Richgrove, 314 cases in Pixley, 104 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 712 cases in Earlimart, 545 cases in Farmersville, 372 cases in Exeter, 315 cases in Woodlake, 375 cases in Cutler, 659 cases in Orosi, 46 cases in Goshen, 92 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,184 cases in one region, 1,247 cases in another region and 1,477 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,557 cases ages 0-17, 2,836 cases ages 18-25, 5,176 cases ages 26-40, 5,583 cases ages 41-64 and 1,784 cases 65 and older.
There have been 10,371 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,776 have been Caucasian, 336 have been Asian, 83 have been African American, 60 have been Native American, 366 have been muti-race and 4,955 are unknown.
There are 390 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 3.83 cases per 100 residents or 3.83 percent.