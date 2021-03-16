Tulare County was officially promoted to the red tier by the state on Tuesday morning. The reopening guidelines under the red tier will officially take effect today.
Tulare County has been in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, for some time now. But it was officially declared the county met the red tier standards on Tuesday.
“The declining number of cases is welcome news for Tulare County, with local businesses now able to safely expand operations,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “However, it is still critical and extremely important for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. We all must continue to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection — wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available to you.”
Now that Tulare County is in the red tier, restaurants can open indoors at 25 percent capacity. Many restaurants had already been offering indoor dining, but they can now do it at 25 percent capacity with state guidelines.
Gyms can also reopen at 10 percent capacity and retail stores can expand from 25 to 50 percent capacity. Middle and high schools can now also reopen. Movie theaters can open at 25 percent capacity as well.
The standard for churches didn't change as they can continue to hold indoor services at 25 percent capacity. Singing and chanting is allowed as long as masks are worn but choirs are discouraged. For a complete list of restrictions visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
Vaccination efforts also continue throughout Tulare County. Officials strongly urge residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as they're eligible.
Eligibility requirements have expanded statewide as those with underlying, high-risk health conditions and disabilities can now be vaccinated. Anyone who meets the eligibility requirements to receive the COVID Vaccine can visit the Tulare County COVID Vaccine webpage at:https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID vaccinations. Eligible residents can also make an appointment online at www.myturn.ca.govor by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL.
Tulare County's numbers continued to improve on Tuesday. Tulare County's official case rate as released by the state on Tuesday was 7.8 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0078 percent. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate was 7.4 per 100,000.
The county's overall positive test rate fell to 3.5 percent, which is well below the threshold for Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier. But Tulare County's positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas rose slightly from 5.9 to 6.2 percent. For that rate to meet the orange tier standard it must fall to 5.3 percent.
Tulare County would also meet the orange tier standard when its case rate falls to 6 per 100,000 once four million doses of the vaccine are administered to the state's most disadvantaged areas. Once in the orange tier, Tulare County businesses can open with even less restrictions with many being able to open at 50 percent capacity.
The number of active cases continued to fall as their was a slight drop of 14 on Tuesday. There are now 689 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased by 56 on Tuesday. There are now 47,713 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department did report there were three more deaths on Tuesday. There have been 787 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
The county has data on 784 deaths of which 592 were ages 65 and older, 176 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 191 deaths related to nursing homes and 593 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 158 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus and has been in the “likely decreasing” category for a while remained the same at .62. “Likely decreasing” means the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .62 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The health department reported 45 new cases on Tuesday. Since March 11 there have been 48,649 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 9,840 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 155 cases in Springville, 707 cases in Terra Bella, 621 cases in Strathmore, 1,783 cases in Lindsay, 8,649 cases in Tulare, 4,145 cases in Dinuba, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 325 cases in Richgrove, 780 cases in Pixley, 362 cases in Tipton, 1,449 cases in Earlimart, 1,154 cases in Farmersville, 1,036 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 900 cases in Woodlake, 745 cases in Cutler, 1,453 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 262 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 494 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,320 cases in one region, 3,497 cases in another region and 4,183 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,273 cases ages 0-17, 7,556 cases ages 18-25, 13,661 cases ages 26-40, 15,088 cases ages 41-64 and 5,044 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,120 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,778 have been Caucasian, 976 have been Asian, 346 have been African American, 320 have been Native American, 1,600 have been multi-race and 11,509 are unknown.
There are 130 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had four COVID-19 patients and seven patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported three of its 21 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,159 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.2 percent.