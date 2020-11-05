After it looked like Tulare County may be moving back toward the red tier again earlier in the week, the county moved further away from removing itself from the purple tier on Thursday.
The state released its official number of 9.3 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period on Wednesday. It was hoped that number was heading back down as it had previously been up above 10.
But Tulare County Health and Human Services reported its preliminary, unofficial number on Thursday had risen back to 10 per 100,000. That's an increase of .06 over the previous day.
Another area that was originally thought to be a problem is now an issue. Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas has risen to 8 percent, which barely meets the standard to move into the red tier.
Tulare County's positive test rate is now at 4.9 percent, which actually meets the standard for the next least restrictive tier after red, which is orange.
But Tulare County continued to report new cases on Thursday that are well above what's needed to move into the red tier. There will 91 new cases reported on Tuesday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to average 32 cases a day to move into the red tier. That would bring it down to the 7 cases per 100,000 needed to move into the red tier.
On the first Tuesday in which Tulare County meets all the standards it must meet those numbers for two weeks before it can move into the red tier. Restaurants would then be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters would be able to open on a limited basis and schools would be able to reopen for all of their students.
As far as schools another local school moved closer to reopening to grades K-6. The waiver for Hot Springs in California Hot Springs has been approved by the county and is now being reviewed by the state.
The Porterville Unified School District, Woodville and Springville are still waiting for their waivers to be approved by the county.
There was also a jump in active cases on Thursday because there was just a slight increase in recoveries.
Tulare County now has 603 people with COVID-19, an increase of 66 over the previous day. The number of recoveries increased by 25.
There are now 17,308 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Since March 11 there have been 18.208 cases in Tulare County.
The health department didn't report any more deaths on Thursday, leaving the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 297.
The county has data on 293 deaths of which 228 were above the age of 65, 61 were between the ages of 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 174 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 309 deaths by December 5.
As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center had 50 deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported it had 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19.
The hospital reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use and three of its 17 ventilators were in use. Sierra View is still reporting none of its employees have COVID-19 while all 59 employees who had COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 398 positive tests.
Another somewhat discouraging state is Tulare County's R number which has consistently been well below the state number is now almost equal with the state's number.
Tulare County's R number is 1 while the state's number is 1.01. Tulare County's R number is still considered to be “likely stable,” meaning the rate of increase in cases is expected to continue at its current level. Tulare County's R number also means an average of one person would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 3,042 cases in the Porterville area, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 187 cases in Terra Bella, 262 cases in Strathmore, 706 cases in Lindsay, 317 cases in Pixley, 107 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh. 719 cases in Earlimart, 2,916 cases in Tulare, 1,935 cases in Dinuba, 549 cases in Farmersville, 390 cases in Exeter, 327 cases in Woodlake, 380 cases in Cutler, 665 cases in Orosi, 46 cases in Goshen, 94 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,211 cases in one region, 1,261 cases in another region and 1,494 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,596 cases ages 0-17, 2,884 cases ages 18-25, 5,240 cases ages 26-40, 5,651 cases ages 41-64 and 1,827 cases 65 and older.
There have been 10,539 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,802 have been Caucasian, 341 have been Asian, 85 have been African American, 62 have been Native American, 366 have been multi-race and 5,013 are unknown.
There are 479 people in Tulare County in self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has a rate of 3.88 cases per 100 residents or 3.88 percent.