There was a considerable drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services announced on Monday. the number of active cases dropped by 29 over the weekend. There are now 262 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported there were 41 new cases in the county over the 3-day weekend or just under 14 cases per day. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,272 cases in Tulare County.
There was also a slight drop in the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate. The case rate is 2.9 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or .0029 percent. That's a drop of .2 from the previous number reported.
The health department reported two more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 823.
The state which has a different method of measuring cases and deaths has the county at 824 deaths. The state also has the county with 48,479 cases.
The county has data on 813 deaths of which 613 were ages 65 and older, 183 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained stable at .77. Tulare County is in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .77 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 9,990 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 715 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,797 cases in Lindsay, 8,765 cases in Tulare, 4,212 cases in Dinuba, 329 cases in Richgrove, 80 cases in Alpaugh, 367 cases in Tipton, 785 cases in Pixley, 1,454 cases in Earlimart, 1,162 cases in Farmersville, 1,043 cases in Exeter, 53 cases in Three Rivers, 913 cases in Woodlake, 749 cases in Cutler, 1,473 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 269 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 501 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,387 cases in one region, 3,533 cases in another region and 4,246 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,382 cases ages 0-17, 7,655 cases ages 18-25, 13,823 cases ages 26-40, 15,281 cases ages 41-64 and 5,104 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,542 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,915 have been Caucasian, 992 have been Asian, 350 have been African American, 324 have been Native American, 1,632 have been multi-race and 11,517 are unknown.
On Friday, Sierra View reported it had one COVID-19 patient and zero patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported three of its 33 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 174 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,202 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.3 percent.
NO JACKASS MAIL RUN, SCICON BARBECUE
Despite the improving statistics, two tradition events that would have been held this weekend won't be held for the second straight year. The Jackass Mail Run which normally would have been held on Saturday won't be held this weekend.
The SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival which would have normally been held this Sunday won't be held this weekend as well. Last year the Tulare County Office of Education provided a “virtual” wildflower festival in which it created a video featuring images and titles of the many wildflowers blooming at SCICON this time of year. It's possible another video will be produced this year.