Tulare County realized a setback on Tuesday when it comes to its case rate as far as moving into the red tier.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the county's case rate increased to 10.9 per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. That's an increase of 1.1 over the previous number.
For Tulare County to move out of the the most restrictive tier — purple — to the next least restrictive tier — red, it must have a case rate of less than 7 per 100,000.
As far as its positive test rate, Tulare County meets the standard as its positive test rate came down to 5.8 percent as of Tuesday, which is lower than the eight percent threshold to move into the red tier. Tulare County must also meet the positive test standard for its most disadvantaged areas and as of last week the county met that standard as well.
On the first Tuesday that Tulare County meets the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks to move into the red tier. Once that happens, restaurants can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen to all students.
The number of active cases in Tulare County remained relatively unchanged on Tuesday. Tulare County now has 628 people who have COVID-19, an increase of one over the previous day.
The total number of cases increased by 86 on Tuesday. Since March 11 there have been 16,976 cases in Tulare County.
The number of recoveries increased by 85 on Tuesday. There are now 16,079 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported no new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 269.
Of the 269 deaths 209 have been 65 or older, 56 have been ages 41-64 and four have been under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 150 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 301 deaths by November 12.
Tulare County's R number also went back up slightly and is now at 1.0. That indicates the increase in cases is “likely stable,” meaning the increase in cases is expected to continue at its current rate. That number also represents one infected person would infect one other person on average.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County came down considerably as that number is now 28.
As of Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had seven COVID-19 hospitalizations and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 46 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds and three of its 18 ventilators are in use. Sierra View reported it now has two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 51 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 358 positive tests.
As of Monday, Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it had 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations of which two were in ICU.
As far as schools locally, Pleasant View, Rockford, Zion Lutheran, St. Anne's, Hope and Saucelito have all been cleared to reopen for grades K-6. Waivers for Reagan, Lincoln, Jefferson, Kennedy, Roosevelt and Washington Elementary Schools in Lindsay, Springville, Sunnyside and Strathmore Elementary are still being reviewed.
Since March 11, there have been 2,735 cases in the Porterville area, 169 cases in Terra Bella, 249 cases in Strathmore, 684 cases in Lindsay, 48 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 139 cases in Richgrove, 297 cases in Pixley, 97 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 693 cases in Earlimart, 2,735 cases in Tulare, 1,851 cases in Dinuba, 500 cases in Farmersville, 334 cases in Exeter, 301 cases in Woodlake, 361 cases in Cutler, 613 cases in Orosi, 44 cases in Goshen, 84 cases in Traver, 13 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,123 cases in one region, 1,160 cases in another region and 1,395 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,654 cases due to person-to-person contact and 11,254 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,404 cases ages 0-17, 2,701 cases ages 18-25, 4,889 cases ages 26-50, 5,262 cases ages 41-64 and 1,710 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,658 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,628 have been Caucasian, 304 have been Asian, 78 have been African American, 56 have been Native American, 322 have been multi-race and 4,930 are unknown.
There are 465 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 3.6 cases per 100 residents or 3.6 percent.