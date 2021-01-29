While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll in Tulare County, there continues to be hope for the future.
Tulare County Health and Human Services again reported a huge increase in deaths while a significant decrease in the case rate on Friday. The health department reported 15 more deaths, bringing the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 588.
The county has data on 531 deaths of which 416 were ages 65 and older, 104 were ages 41-64 and 11 were under the age of 41. There have been 165 deaths related to nursing homes and 366 deaths not related to nursing homes.
The health department also confirmed the death of the first child in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
Tulare Works Family Advocate Jacob Jimenez made the announcement during the health department's update on COVID-19 on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The health department reported the child died from complications of COVID-19. The department stated the child contracted the virus and as a result developed Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome, known as MIS-C.
Last summer the Tulare County health department reported a high number of MIS-C cases were being reported in California and that 10 percent of the cases were with children in Tulare County. Many children who have had COVID-19 have ended up with MIS-C.
No other information was provided concerning the death of the child although Jimenez did report in the Facebook video there was one death involving a male under the age of 26 on Wednesday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of a minor in Tulare County,” Jimenez said. “This is the first death of a minor in Tulare County.
“This is a grim reminder that we're all vulnerable to this unforgiving virus. Our hearts are with the family as they mourn the loss of a child.”
Sierra View Medical Center has had 126 deaths due to COVID-19.
The case rate continues to come down in Tulare County as the health department reported the county's unofficial, preliminary rate on Friday was 51.8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, a decline of 6.8 from the previous day.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus stayed at .81, keeping the county in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the increase of the spread of the virus is expected to be lower than its current level. The number .81 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The number of active cases also continued to go down, dropping by 142 on Friday. There are now 3,427 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of recoveries in Tulare County increased by 388. There are now 40,503 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 261 on Friday. Since March11 there have been 44,518 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 8,867 cases in the Porterville area, 38 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 125 cases in Springville, 637 cases in Terra Bella, 584 cases in Strathmore, 1,671 cases in Lindsay, 303 cases in Richgrove, 721 cases in Pixley, 71 cases in Alpaugh, 328 cases in Tipton, 1,314 cases in Earlimart, 1,087 cases in Farmersville, 943 cases in Exeter, 47 cases in Three Rivers, 821 cases in Woodlake, 85 cases in Goshen, 227 cases in Traver, 7,843 cases in Tulare, 3,844 cases in Dinuba, 692 cases in Cutler, 1,306 cases in Orosi, 50 cases in the Reedley area, 18 cases in Orange Cove and 464 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 3,197 cases in one region, 4,911 cases in another region and 3,873 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,538 cases ages 0-17, 6,942 cases ages 18-25, 12,567 cases ages 26-40, 13,831 cases ages 41-64 and 4,616 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 24,442 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,971 have been Caucasian, 872 have been Asian, 309 have been African American, 276 have been Native American, 1,461 have been mult-race and 11,187 are unknown.
There are 336 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
Sierra View reported on Thursday it has exceeded its ICU capacity with 11 ICU beds in use. Sierra View reported 13 of its 26 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all six are hospitalized. There have been 156 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 996 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 9.3 cases per 100 residents or 9.3 percent.