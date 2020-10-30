Tulare County didn't move really move any closer to the red tier on Friday, but the number of new cases reported did provide a little encouragement.
There was also an encouraging development for the Burton School District as it moved closer to being able to reopen its schools for grades K-6.
The number of active cases in Tulare County did go down slightly on Friday. But the most important stat as far as Tulare County moving into the red tier — its case rate — moved in the wrong direction on Friday.
Tulare County's official rate for the state remains at 8.3 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. But the county's preliminary, unofficial case rate went up on Friday. That rate was 10 per 100,000, an increase of .6 over the previous day.
But there was a decline in the increase in the number of cases on Friday. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 52 cases on Friday. That's closer to the increase of 32 cases a day Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to move into the red tier.
The number of active cases decreased by 14 on Friday. There are now 544 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased by 65. There are now 17,015 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Since March 11 there have been 17,852 cases in Tulare County.
As far as schools, Burton's Jim Maples Academy, Burton Elementary, Summit Charter campuses for K-6, William R. Buckley and Oak Grove were all approved by the county to reopen for grades K-6. Burton's waiver still needs to be reviewed by the state before its schools can reopen.
The Porterville Unified School District, Woodville, Hot Springs in California Hot Springs and Springville are still waiting for their waivers to be approved by the county as of Friday.
The health department also reported one more death on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County to 293. The state model projects Tulare County to have four more deaths by November 29, bringing the total to 297.
The county has data on 286 deaths of which 221 were ages 65 and older, 61 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There were 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 167 deaths not related to nursing homes.
A stat that continues to rub county officials the wrong way as far as the state standards is the R number. Tulare County's R number has risen back up to .96, but is still in the “likely stable” category, meaning its rate of increase is expected to continue at its current rate.
And that's well below the state's R number of 1.06. The number .96 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect.
Tulare County meets the positive test rate standards to move into the red tier. It's overall positive test rate is 4.6 percent, which actually meets the standard for the second least restrictive tier, the orange tier, and its equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 6.6 percent.
On the first Tuesday in which Tulare County meets all of the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks before it can move from the most restrictive tier, purple, to the red tier. When that happens, restaurants can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters can open on a limited basis and schools can reopen for all students.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County is also back on the rise and has now reached 36. As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations and five patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use and none of its 17 ventilators were in use. Sierra View has had 49 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it now has two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 57 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 389 positive tests.
Since March 11 there have been 2,976 cases in the Porterville area, 181 cases in Terra Bella, 257 cases in Strathmore, 699 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,858 cases in Tulare, 1,914 cases in Dinuba, 140 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 313 cases in Pixley, 104 cases in Tipton, 712 cases in Earlimart, 540 cases in Farmersville, 365 cases in Exeter, 311 cases in Woodlake, 375 cases in Cutler, 657 cases in Orosi, 46 cases in Goshen, 91 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area, 190 cases in Ivanhoe and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,176 cases in one region, 1,233 cases in another region and 1,469 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,537 cases ages 0-17, 2,828 cases ages 18-25, 5,147 cases ages 26-40, 5,548 cases ages 41-64 and 1,780 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,284 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,751 have been Caucasian, 328 have been Asian, 83 have been African-American, 60 have been Native American, 359 have been multi-race and 4,987 are unknown.
There are 360 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000, Tulare County's rate is 3.8 cases per 100 residents or 3.8 percent.