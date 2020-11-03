Burton School District has been given the OK to reopen for grades K-6.
Five of the of the district's schools — Jim Maples Academy, Burton Elementary, one Summit Charter campus, William R. Buckley and Oak Grove — can now reopen for grades K-6 as the district completed the process of having its waiver approved by the county and reviewed by the state.
Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza said since Summit Charter Intermediate Academy is a 6-8 school, it won't be reopening for now. Mendoza said as far as sixth graders who are enrolled there it will be there parents choice if they want to send their child to another site for in-person learning. Enrollment at other schools will also be a determining factor if sixth graders at Summit can attend at another site, Mendoza said.
The district has yet to set a re-opening date, but Mendoza said the district wants to re-open as soon as possible. Mendoza said the district will be reopening for all K-6 grades.
But Burton will begin with a hybrid model in which students will attend school two days a week, still be involved in distance learning two days a week with the other day designed to meet more specialized needs.
Mendoza said as far as a schedule and when to reopen the district wants to make it “feasible for all parties,” including parents, staff, administrators and students.
While he said the district is excited while “also at the same time looking at how to return the students as safely as possible in a timely manner.”
Porterville Unified School District, Woodville, Springville and Hot Springs in California Hot Springs are still waiting for the county to approve their waivers.
During the weekly presentation on the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the discussion continued on the possibility of schools reopening at the K-12 level.
Lutz said he has received requests from schools to apply for waivers to reopen K-12. “The county doesn't have authority to give waivers under the current state guidelines,” said Lutz about reopening K-12.
But Lutz said there's a growing movement to reopen up to 12th grade. “There's something building across the state,” Lutz said.
He added about the possibility of reopening up to 12th grade, “something's got to give.
Something that should work in favor of the effort to reopen up to 12th grade is the state is tracking just two outbreaks across the entire state that's school related. While Lutz said that could be an “undercount,” he also said that indicates “there is not the widespread outbreak at this point. Overall the waiver system is very successful.”
He added the fact the state is tracking only two outbreaks is “pretty telling” there's “the need to revisit this” as far as reopening schools up to 12th grade.
Since there are many K-8 schools in Tulare County, supervisor Dennis Townsend also asked about the possibility of reopening at least to eighth grade. Lutz said there isn't a path forward to do that at this time.
Counties that are in the red tier can reopen to grades K-12 but Tulare County is in the worst tier, the purple tier.
GLIMMER OF RED
Lutz said the overall trend has Tulare County heading back again toward the red tier. Once Tulare County meets all of the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks before it can move into the red tier.
Once that happens, restaurants can open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches can open indoors at 25 percent capacity and movie theaters can open on a limited basis.
Lutz reported Tulare County's updated case rate is 9.4 per 100,000 over a 7-day period. That's down from the previous updated rate of 10.2 per 100,000, Lutz said.
Tulare County needs to have a rate of 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier. Lutz noted if that was the trend when Tulare County had a rate closer to 8 per 100,000, it would be that much closer to the red tier. “We would really be right there on the cusp of being in the red tier,” he said.
Lutz said testing has been key in the effort to reduce Tulare County's case rate. But he noted Tulare County won't know the full effect from Halloween until next week.
He said Tulare County continues to have a problem with asymptomatic people who have COVID unintentionally spreading the virus to others. “That's where we have our challenges,” Lutz said.
So Lutz continued to stress the importance of asymptomatic individuals being tested and if they test positive to be isolated.
Tulare County has adjusted the hours for its testing site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Testing wasn't done there on Tuesday as it was used as a polling place, but testing was scheduled to resume there today.
The new hours for the site will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Appointments can be made at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. For those who don't have internet access or are making appointments for children they can call 1-888-634-1123.
Lutz said the mobile testing sites continue to be popular. Another mobile test site will be at Porterville College from noon to 3 p.m. November 13. “The popup tests seem to be the most popular,” Lutz said.
BY THE NUMBERS
The state didn't update its numbers as it normally does on Tuesday because it was election day. So officially Tulare County's case remained at 8.3 cases per 100,000, although again that number is expected to rise.
Tulare County actually meets the next least restrictive tier after red, which is orange, with its overall positive testing rate at 4.6 percent. Its equity metric positive testing rate for the county's most disadvantaged areas also meets the red tier standard at 6.6 percent.
A somewhat discouraging number is the number of cases increased by 106 on Tuesday, but it should be noted the highest increase is normally recorded on Tuesday because that's when all the cases from the weekend are finished being recorded. Lutz has said Tulare County needs to average 32 cases a day to meet the standard of 7 cases per 100,000.
The number of active cases increased by 18 on Tuesday. There are now 577 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased by 88. There are now 17.181 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Since March 11, there have been 18,053 cases in Tulare County.
No more deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 295.
Tulare County has data on 293 of the deaths of which 228 were older than 65, 61 were between the ages of 41 and 64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 174 deaths not related to nursing homes. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 302 deaths by December 3.
Tulare County would certainly like more weight given to its R number as far as moving into the red tier. While it's on the rise it remains lower than the state's R number.
The county's R number is up to .99, which still means its rate of increase is “likely stable,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to continue at its current level. The state's R number os 1.07. The R number represents the average number of people one infected person would infect.
On Tuesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 49 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use and two of its 17 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it no longer has any employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 59 employees who tested positive have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 397 positive tests.
Since March 11 there have been 3,025 cases in the Porterville area, 183 cases in Terra Bella, 258 cases in Strathmore, 704 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,887 cases in Tulare, 1,927 cases in Dinuba, 140 cases in Richgrove, 317 cases in Pixley, 106 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 716 cases in Earlimart, 547 cases in Farmersville, 378 cases in Exeter, 319 cases in Woodlake, 378 cases in Cutler, 662 cases in Orosi, 46 cases in Goshen, 93 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there has been 2,193 cases in one region, 1,252 cases in another region and 1,484 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,574 cases ages 0-17, 2,854 cases ages 18-25, 5,199 cases ages 26-40, 5,614 cases ages 41-64 and 1,801 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,414 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,789 have been Caucasian, 339 have been Asian, 85 have been African American, 61 have been Native American, 367 have been multi-race and 4,998 are unknown.
There are 423 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 3.8 cases per 100 residents or 3.8 percent.