The Barn Theater is back in business.
The Barn Theater Junior Company will present its Spring Showcase at the Barn Theater's outdoor stage at 42 S. Plano on Sunday, April 19. It will be the first play presented at the Barn Theater for an audience in more than a year.
The Junior Company will present the student production of Ms. Holland & Mr. Anderson The Case of the Murdock Brothers. The play is written and directed by Lilly Williams.
Two performances of the play will be presented at 1 p.m. and 3:30 Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Barn Theater stated all proceeds will support the arts. Those attending should bring a chair. Masks will be required as all safety precautions will be taken. Limited space is available. For ticket information call (559) 310-7046.
The play will be presented in honor of Wesley Cox, who recently died. Cox was a prominent member of the Barn Theater for many years and an avid supporter of the junior company.
The Barn Theater has also announced it plans to resume its production of plays in the fall.
BY THE NUMBERS
There continues to be little change in Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate when it comes to the COVID-19 virus.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday the case rate remained about the same at 2.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0029 percent.
The county did report its largest increase in active cases in sometime, but at a still relatively low level. The health department reported 27 more active cases on Thursday. There are now 287 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The increase in active cases was due to the fact the health department reported a low number of recoveries on Thursday. Eight recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 to 48,241.
The health department did report two more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County to 827.
The state also has Tulare County at 827 deaths. The county has data on 821 deaths of which 620 were ages 65 and older, 184 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died with complications of COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 628 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths.
The health department reported 37 more cases on Thursday. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,355 cases in Tulare County. The state, which has a different method of measuring cases, has the county at 48,527 cases.
There have been 10,007 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 715 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,798 cases in Lindsay, 8,775 cases in Tulare, 4,218 cases in Dinuba, 330 cases in Richgrove, 80 cases in Alpaugh, 785 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,165 cases in Farmersville, 1,048 cases in Exeter, 54 cases in Three Rivers, 917 cases in Woodlake, 749 cases in Cutler, 1,474 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 269 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 501 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,394 cases in one region, 3,542 cases in another region and 4,263 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,396 cases ages 0-17, 7,667 cases ages 18-25, 13,839 cases ages 26-40, 15,298 cases ages 41-64 and 5,128 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,585 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,935 have been Caucasian, 993 have been Asian, 353 have been African American, 329 have been Native American, 1,637 have been multi-race and 11,523 are unknown.
On Wednesday Sierra View reported it had two COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported three of its 21 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and that all 174 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,212 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County's overall case rate has been 10.3 percent.