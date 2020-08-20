The encouraging sign of active cases declining continued in Tulare County on Thursday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are now 1,032 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19. That's a decrease of 76 from the 1,108 that was reported on Wednesday.
The decline in active cases continues to be caused by the increase in recoveries as another huge increas was reported on Thursday. There are now 11,782 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 262 over the previous day.
The department reported no new deaths on Thursday, leaving the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 208. The state model projects Tulare County to have 326 deaths by September 19.
Another encouraging sign is Tulare County's R number is back below 1 at .97. The R number projects how fast the rate of the virus will spread.
Tulare County's R number indicates its rate of spread is “likely stable,” meaning the rate of the virus is expected to increase at its current rate. The number .97 also represents the average number of people expected to be infected by an infected person is less than one.
On Thursday, the department reported 186 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Tulare County to 13,022.
There have been 68 cases reported to be travel-related, 4,279 cases due to person-to-person contact and 8,675 cases are under investigation.
There have been 1,750 cases ages 0-17, 2060 cases ages 18-25, 3,731 cases ages 26-40, 4,072 cases ages 41-64 and 1,399 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 7,308 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,222 have been Caucasian, 201 have been Asian, 49 have been African-American, 25 have been Native American, 223 have been multi-race and 3,994 are unknown.
There are 411 people in Tulare County who are in self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
There have been 2,070 cases in the Porterville area, 128 cases in Terra Bella, 172 cases in Strathmore, 553 cases in Lindsay, 35 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 115 cases in Richgrove, 556 cases in Earlimart, 260 cases in Pixley, 76 cases in Tipton, 1,946 cases in Tulare, 1,503 cases in Dinuba, 41 cases in Goshen, 73 cases in Traver, 270 cases in Cutler, 498 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 242 cases in Exeter, 143 cases in Ivanhoe, 207 cases in Woodlake and 365 cases in Farmersville.
In Visalia there has been 1,603 cases in one region, 924 cases in another region and 1,069 cases in a third region.
In its latest update the department reported the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remained the same at 68.
That number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Visalia's Kaweah Medical Center continues to come down. As of Thursday, the hospital reported it had 45 COVID-19 patients.
Kaweah Delta reported it has 67 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 255 employees who have recovered.
As of Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations and two patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Sierra View has had 36 deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use and four of its 19 ventilators were in use.
The hospital reported eight of its 55 ventilators were in use. Kaweah Delta also reported it has had 3,550 positive tests.
Sierra View reported it has two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 employees who have recovered. The hospital reported it has had 262 positive tests.
There are 579 confirmed nursing home COVID-19 patients in Tulare County.
Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of time it would take for cases to double — continues to increase, indicating the curve of cases could be flattening. As of Wednesday, Tulare County's doubling time was 50.2 days.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 2.73 cases per 100 residents or 2.73 percent.