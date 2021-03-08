There was a huge increase in the number of active cases in Tulare County over the weekend but mainly because a low number of recoveries was reported. And the case rate continued to come down in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday active cases increased by 104 over the weekend. There are now 772 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported just nine recoveries over the weekend. There are now 46,774 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate fell to 9.0 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or .0900 percent. That was a decrease of .9 over the weekend.
The state should release the official case rate for Tulare County. If the county's case rate is down to 7 per 100,000 then the county can move from the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, to the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, as soon as Wednesday. Tulare County can also move into the red tier with an official rate of 10 or less per 100,000 once the 40 percent threshold is met for providing vaccinations to its most disadvantaged areas.
Another encouraging sign is Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus has fallen to the lowest level it's been at .65 which is in the “likely decreasing” category. That means cases are expected to increase at a lower level then their current rate. The number .65 represents the average number of people would be infected by one infected person.
The health department reported 116 new cases over the weekend, which is about what Tulare County has been averaging in its most recent trend. Since March 11 there have been 48,319 cases in Tulare County.
The health department reported three more deaths over the weekend, bringing the number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 773. The county has data on 758 deaths of which 572 were ages 65 and older, 170 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 187 deaths related to nursing homes and 569 not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 158 deaths due to COVID-19.
Since March 11 there have been 9,788 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 700 cases in Terra Bella, 151 cases in Springville, 619 cases in Strathmore, 1,780 cases in Lindsay, 8,579 cases in Tulare, 4,114 cases in Dinuba, 324 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 780 cases in Pixley, 360 cases in Tipton, 1,443 cases in Earlimart, 1,147 cases in Farmersville, 1,031 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 889 cases in Woodlake, 739 cases in Cutler, 1,432 cases in Orosi, 89 cases in Goshen, 253 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 493 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,278 cases in one region, 3,474 cases in another region and 4,155 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,194 cases ages 0-17, 7,510 cases ages 18-25, 13,568 cases ages 26-40, 15,006 cases ages 41-64 and 5,014 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 26,880 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,726 have been Caucasian, 963 have been Asian, 340 have been African American, 318 have been Native American, 1,592 have been multi-race and 11,500 are unknown.
There are 195 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had six COVID-19 patients and 10 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported only two of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 21 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still currently has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,146 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.1 percent.
MASK POLICY FOR VACCINATED
The Centers for Disease Control released guidelines on Monday stating those who have been vaccinated can gather without having to wear a mask — with some caveats.
The CDC stated those who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can gather indoors two weeks after completing their vaccinations with other fully vaccinated individuals without having to wear a mask. The CDC stated social distance also isn't required in those situations.
The CDC stated those who are fully vaccinated can be with unvaccinated individuals in the same household indoors without having to wear a mask or having to social distance if those people are at low risk for contracting severe COVID-19. Those who have been fully vaccinated also don't have to be quarantined if they've been exposed to COVID-19 as long as that exposure was to someone who's asymptomatic.
But the CDC stated those who have been fully vaccinated should still wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings when out in public.