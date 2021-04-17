Active cases remained virtually the same on Friday as Tulare County continued to hold steady as far as the status of COVID-19 is concerned.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of one in the number of active cases on Friday. There are now 288 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate also held steady on Friday at 2.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0029 percent.
The health department did report two more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 829. The state also has Tulare County with 829 deaths.
The county has data on 821 deaths of which 620 were ages 65 and older, 184 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died from complications with COVID-19.
There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 628 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to hold steady at .77. Tulare County remains in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .77 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The health department reported 25 recoveries on Friday. There are now 48,266 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported 28 new cases on Friday. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,383 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 10,011 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 715 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,798 cases in Lindsay, 8,780 cases in Tulare, 4,218 cases in Dinuba, 330 cases in Richgrove, 81 cases in Alpaugh, 785 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,165 cases in Farmersville, 1,048 cases in Exeter, 54 cases in Three Rivers, 917 cases in Woodlake, 750 cases in Cutlre, 1,474 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 269 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 501 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,401 cases in one region, 3,546 cases in another region and 4,268 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,397 cases ages 0-17, 7,669 cases ages 18-29, 13,846 cases ages 26-40, 15,307 cases ages 41-64 and 5,137 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,592 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,952 cases have been Caucasian, 993 cases have been Asian, 353 cases have been African American, 329 cases have been Native American, 1,639 cases have been multi-race and 11,525 cases are unknown.
On Thursday Sierra View reported it had three COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 21 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 174 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,213 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.
VACCINE STATS
As of Monday 131,641 residents who were eligible have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Tulare County. California reached a milestone of sorts on Friday as now 52 percent of those 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That ranks 11th among all states in the country.
But California still lags a little behind the rest of the county when it comes to those fully vaccinated. There are 29.2 percent of those eligible in the state who have been fully vaccinated while nationwide 30.3 percent of those eligible have been vaccinated. There have been 24.2 doses administered in California.