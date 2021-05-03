The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare continued to stay about the same over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of seven active cases on Monday. There are now 258 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate also remained in the same range on Monday. The rate was 2.9 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0029 percent.
The health department continues to make an adjustment in the number of overall cases and the number of recoveries its reporting for the county. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,471 cases in Tulare County. There have been 48,376 people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department did report three more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 837.
The state, which has a different method of measuring cases and deaths, has Tulare County at 835 deaths and 48,834 cases. The state also has Tulare County with a little lower case rate at 2.7 per 100,000.
The county has data on 832 deaths of which 627 were ages 65 and older, 188 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19.
There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 639 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 163 deaths.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained about the same at .92, keeping it in the “likely stable” category, meaning the rate of the spread of the virus is expected to increase at its current rate of increase. It could be the county's rate of spread of the virus has reached a plateau and will continue to rise at the same, but relatively low, pace.
The number .92 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one person. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said any R number below one is still a “good” number.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,043 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 721 cases in Terra Bella, 624 cases in Strathmore, 1,810 cases in Lindsay, 8,819 cases in Tulare, 4,227 cases in Dinuba, 328 cases in Richgrove, 82 cases in Alpaugh, 786 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,459 cases in Earlimart, 1,172 cases in Farmersville, 1,047 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 917 cases in Woodlake, 751 cases in Cutler, 1,474 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 271 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 500 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,385 cases in one region, 3,537 cases in another region and 4,257 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,411 cases ages 0-17, 7,679 cases ages 18-25, 13,847 cases ages 26-40, 15,341 cases ages 41-64 and 5,168 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,624 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,953 have been Caucasian, 995 have been Asian, 360 have been African American, 331 have been Native American, 1,649 have been multi-race and 11,559 are unknown.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had four COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported none of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported none of its 31 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,233 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.
VACCINES, HOSPITALIZATIONS
The state announced on Monday it has reached 30 million vaccine doses administered. The state reported as of Friday 261,589 doses had been administered in Tulare County. The health department reported as of Monday 153,089 residents ages 16 and older in Tulare County had received at least one dose.
Governor Gavin Newsom also tweeted out a message on Monday about a San Jose Mercury news article stating hospitalizations in the state are at an all-time low since the start of the pandemic. The health department reported there are 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.