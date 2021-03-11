What could be called a temporary rise when it comes to active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County continues to occur.
The number of active cases in Tulare County continued to rise on Thursday. The number of active cases increased by 37. There are now 895 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
But Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has stated there are two reasons for why active cases may increase. One is the date of when an active case is recorder. The other being how many recoveries are reported.
The number of recoveries reported on Thursday was low again. There were just nine recoveries reported on Thursday. There are now 46,802 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
But on Thursday the increase of overall cases was again relatively low. There were 47 more cases reported on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 48,479 cases in Tulare County.
There was also one more death on Thursday. There have been 782 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19. Sierra View Medical Center has had 158 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County has data on 770 deaths of which 580 were ages 65 and older, 174 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19.
There was a slight dip in Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus and remains in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of increase is expected to be at a lower level than it is now. Tulare County's R number is .64 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 9,817 cases in the Porterville area, 154 cases in Springville, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 325 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 779 cases in Pixley, 362 cases in Tipton, 1,445 cases in Earlimart, 703 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,782 cases in Lindsay, 8,611 cases in Tulare, 4,128 cases in Dinuba, 1,152 cases in Farmersville, 1,034 cases in Exeter, 891 cases in Woodlake, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 740 cases in Cutler, 1,442 cases in Orosi, 89 cases in Goshen, 256 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 493 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,306 cases in one region, 3,484 cases in another region and 4,167 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,234 cases who have been ages 0-17, 7,531 cases have been ages 18-25, 13,614 cases have been ages 26-40, 15,042 have been ages 41-64 and 5,031 cases have been ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,002 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,748 have been Caucasian, 971 have been Asian, 344 have been African American, 320 have been Native American, 1,596 have been multi-race and 1,596 are unknown.
There are 138 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had eight COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported two of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported three of its 22 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,154 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County's overall cases rate has been 10.2 percent.