Tulare County can only hope the surge in cases that happened last week may be beginning to subside based on statistics from over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an overall increase of 117 cases in the county over the weekend.
That's less than 40 cases per day, which comes close to the 32 cases a day Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has said the county needs to average to reach the case rate it needs to move into the red tier. But it should also be noted cases from the weekend aren't recorder completely until today.
Overall, Tulare County remains far from moving from the most restrictive tier, purple, to the next least restrictive tier, red. Tulare County's official case rate is 9.3 per 100,000 over a 7-day period.
But that number is likely to go up when the next official case rate is announced today. Tulare County's preliminary unofficial rate on Monday was 10.9 per 100,000, an increase of .7 over 10.2, which was announced on Friday.
Tulare County needs to have a rate of 7 cases per 100,000 to move into the red tier. Another stat to watch is Tulare County's equity metric positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas. That rate is at 8 percent, which barely meets the standard to move into the red tier.
Tulare County's overall positive test rate is 4.9 percent, which actually meets the standard for the next least restrictive tier after red, which is orange.
On the first Tuesday, Tulare County meets all of the standards it must maintain those numbers for two weeks before it can move into the red tier. Restaurants could then open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters could open on a limited basis and schools could reopen for all of their students.
As far as schools, Springville, Woodville and Porterville Unified School District are still waiting for their waivers to reopen for grades K-6 to be approved by the county and reviewed by the state.
The number of active cases did go down over the weekend. There are now 656 people in Tulare County who have COVID-19, a decrease of 13 from the previous number of 669 announced on Friday.
Tulare County reported two more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county to 299. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 314 deaths by December 9.
Tulare County has data on 293 deaths of which 228 were older than 65, 61 were between the ages of 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 119 deaths related to nursing homes and 174 deaths not related to nursing homes.
The recent surge in California and Tulare County is demonstrated by their R number. Tulare County's R number isn't encouraging as it continues to rise.
It's now 1.05, which still indicates Tulare County's rate of increase is “likely stable,” meaning the rate of increase is expected to continue at its current rate. The average number of people who would be infected by 1 infected person is also back above 1 as that's what the number 1.05 represents. The state's R number is 1.12.
Since March 11 there have been 18.429 cases in Tulare County. There have been 3,112 cases in the Porterville area, 191 cases in Terra Bella, 265 cases in Strathmore, 714 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 2,961 cases in Tulare, 1,947 cases in Dinuba, 140 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 319 cases in Pixley, 113 cases in Tipton, 726 cases in Earlimart, 559 cases in Farmersville, 394 cases in Exeter, 383 cases in Cutler, 672 cases in Orosi, 46 cases in Goshen, 96 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,229 cases in one region, 1,282 cases in another region and 1,505 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,626 cases ages 0-17, 2,924 cases ages 18-25, 5,302 cases ages 26-40, 5,742 cases ages 41-64 and 1,843 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 10,666 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,837 have been Caucasian, 344 have been Asian, 87 have been African American, 63 have been Native American, 374 have been muti-race and 5,058 are unknown.
There are 504 people in Tulare County who are in self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had nine COVID-19 patients and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 50 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported six of its 10 ICU beds were in use and five of its 17 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time. Sierra View has had a total of 403 positive tests.
With a population of nearly 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of about 3.9 cases per 100 residents or 3.9 percent.