While it's still going to be a long haul, stats provided by the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services provided a glimmer of hope the tide may be turning just a bit when it comes to the status of COVID-19 in the county.
And it was no surprise Governor Gavin Newsom stated it's virtually certain the stay-at-home orders now in effect would be extended.
The San Joaquin Valley is now under a stay-at-home order that's in effect through December 27 and it's virtually certain that order will continue to be in effect after December 27.
During his press conference on Monday, Newsom said it's “very likely that we're going to extend the stay-at-home order.”
The state still reported the San Joaquin Valley's ICU availability was zero percent. There are regions in the Valley in which there are more ICU patients than ICU beds available.
On Monday the health department reported four ICU beds or 7.3 percent were available in Tulare County. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted for the entire Valley, the Valley's ICU availability must return to at least 15 percent.
When the stay-at-home order is lifted Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. As far as Tulare County moving into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, the county remains extremely far from doing that.
But the health department did report the increase in its preliminary, unofficial case rate continues to decline. On Monday the health department reported the rate increased by .9.
The county's rate is still extremely high at 84 per 100,000 over a 7-day period. For Tulare County to enter into the red tier it must reduce that number to 7 per 100,000.
The health department reported a huge increase in overall cases over the weekend. But it also reported a huge increase in recoveries, leading to a large decrease in active cases as well.
There were 1,234 cases reported over the weekend. Since March 11 there have been 29,364 cases in Tulare County.
The number of recoveries increased by 1,467. There are now 24,020 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases dropped by 234. There are now 4,990 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
After consecutive days in which the health department reported seven deaths, it reported one death over the weekend, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 354. The county has data on 327 deaths of which 252 were ages 65 and older, 69 were ages 41-64 and four were under the age of 41. There have been 123 deaths related to nursing homes and 204 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Since March 11 there have been 5,549 cases in the Porterville area, 381 cases in Terra Bella, 384 cases in Strathmore, 1,049 cases in Lindsay, 62 cases in Springville, 62 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 212 cases in Richgrove, 56 cases in Alpaugh, 5,074 cases in Tulare, 2,756 cases in Dinuba, 516 cases in Pixley, 198 cases in Tipton, 1,002 cases in Earlimart, 758 cases in Farmersville, 29 cases in Three Rivers, 639 cases in Exeter, 503 cases in Woodlake, 491 cases in Cutler, 917 cases in Orosi, 60 cases in Goshen, 160 cases in Traver, 29 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 3,298 cases in one region, 2,061 cases in another region and 2,541 cases in a third region.
There have been 4,178 cases ages 0-17, 4,608 cases ages 18-25, 8,468 cases ages 26-40, 9,086 cases ages 41-64 and 3,011 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 16,444 cases who have been Hispanic, 3,550 have been Caucasian, 558 have been Asian, 174 have been African American, 137 have been Native American, 785 have been multi-race and 7,716 are unknown.
There are 512 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
As of Friday Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 40 COVID-19 patients and seven patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 72 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use and nine of its 25 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported 19 of its employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 and four are hospitalized.
Sierra View reported 97 employees have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 676 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 6.2 cases per 100 residents or 6.2 percent.
VACCINES UPDATE
Governor Gavin Newsom reported another 233,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine is being delivered to the state this week. The Moderna vaccine is being delivered to the state this week as well.
It's estimated Tulare County will receive an initial allocation of 5,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses for each individual.
COUNTY AMONG HIGHEST IN SPREAD OF VIRUS
Tulare County ranks among the highest in the country when it comes to how fast COVID-19 is spreading.
An analysis done by the New York Times released by the newspaper on Monday ranks Tulare County as the 46th highest in the country when it comes to how fast the virus is spreading. Fresno County is ranked the highest in the country where the virus is spreading the fastest.
The analysis ranks metropolitan areas with 50,000 or more residents. The majority of the metro areas ranked in the top 10 are in California and Texas.
Tulare County is listed as Visalia in the analysis with a population of 466,195 people. The analysis reported Tulare County had 2,673 cases last week and 3,401 cases in the latest count. That's basically the 46th largest increase in the country per capita.
Fresno County had a huge jump from 3,188 last week to 11,672 in the latest count to be ranked the highest in the country. Kern County is ranked 28th.
Salinas, California had the second highest spike while Midland, Texas was third. The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Kerville, Texas; Inland Empire, Calif.; Huntsville, Texas; Sonora, Calif.; Eagle Pass, Texas; Bartlesville, Okla.; and Corpus Christi, Texas.
As far as metropolitan areas with the worst outbreak over the last two weeks, Kings County listed as Hanford-Corcoran was ranked 17th. Tulare County was ranked 89th.
Carson City, Nev., was ranked as the highest when it came to the worst outbreak over the last two weeks. But Carson City's cases actually decreased over the last week, so it was ranked 595th when it came to how fast the virus was spreading.
While the analysis ranks Tulare County high, there was an encouraging development as the county's R number with measures the spread of the virus has fallen. The county's R number has fallen from the “likely increasing rapidly” category to just the “likely increasing.”
Tulare County's R number is 1.28. That number represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. The state's R number is 1.15
The New York Times data can be found at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/04/23/upshot/five-ways-to-monitor-coronavirus-outbreak-us.html