The number of active cases went down, but the number of COVID-19 deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate, Tulare County Health and Human Resources reported on Thursday.
The number of active cases decreased by 203 on Thursday. There are now 5,573 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The decline in active cases was caused by a huge increase in recoveries. There were 567 more recoveries on Thursday. There have now been 33,656 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Even though it was considerably less than the increase in recoveries, the one day increase of overall cases was also high at 376. Since March 11 there have been 39,723 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County.
And the number of deaths increased by 12, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 494. Tulare County has data on 454 deaths of which 353 were ages 65 and older, 93 were ages 41-64 and eight were under the age of 41.
There have been 148 deaths related to nursing homes and 306 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 109 deaths due to COVID-19.
As far as ICU availability in Tulare County, the health department reported on Thursday there were three ICU beds, 5.9 percent, available in the county.
The ICU availability rate for the San Joaquin Valley remains officially at 0 percent. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted in the Valley, the entire region must have a projected ICU availability of at least 15 percent in four weeks.
On Wednesday Sierra View reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported 10 of its 23 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has 12 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized. There have been 140 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 877 positive tests.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will move back into the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. Tulare County remains far away from moving into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
The health department reported Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary rate was 82.8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, an increase of 1.9 over the previous day. For Tulare County to move into the red tier, it must reduce that rate to 7 per 100,000.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of the spread of the virus is .99, putting the county in the “likely stable” category. But as Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has noted, that must means the virus is continuing to spread at a high level.
He said the county needs to reduce that number to below .9. The state's R number is 1. The number .99 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 7,785 cases in the Porterville area, 45 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 98 cases in Springville, 544 cases in Terra Bella, 524 cases in Strathmore, 1,485 cases in Lindsay, 248 cases in Richgrove, 64 cases in Alpaugh, 643 cases in Pixley, 285 cases in Tipton, 1,210 cases in Earlimart, 981 cases in Farmersville, 861 cases in Exeter, 42 cases in Three Rivers, 722 cases in Woodlake, 631 cases in Cutler, 1,176 cases in Orosi, 7,049 cases in Tulare, 3,494 cases in Dinuba, 77 cases in Goshen, 201 cases in Traver, 48 cases in the Reedley area, 17 cases in Orange Cove and 411 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 4,386 cases in one region, 2,865 cases in another region and 3,466 cases in a third region.
There have been 5,737 cases ages 0-17, 6,256 cases ages 18-25, 11,289 cases ages 26-40, 12,294 cases ages 41-64 and 4,128 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 21,763 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,211 who have been Caucasian, 722 have been Asian, 264 have been African American, 235 have been Native American and 1,276 are unknown.
There are 302 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 8.3 cases per 100 residents or 8.3 percent.
VACCINES UPDATE
Governor Newsom announced on Wednesday those 65 and older are now eligible to receive vaccines in the state. But Tulare County Health and Human Services was still adjusting to the new policy and expressed frustration with the changing guidelines from the state.
Tulare County has been in the process of first providing vaccinations for all those in Phase 1A, which basically includes those in the health care profession. It was then planning on moving onto Phase 1B, which first included those 75 and older, those in the ag industry such as farmworkers, educators and those in public safety and then those who are 65 and older.
“Governor Newsom announced on January 13, 2021, that the State of California will begin vaccinating residents over the age of 65 throughout the State of California,” the county said in a released statement. “Given this revised directive, Tulare County Public Health is working to adjust our plans for COVID vaccine distribution to the residents of Tulare County.
“We, like many of our residents, are frustrated with the continual changes in direction and prioritization at the State level and have concerns that current vaccine supply is insufficient to effectively accomplish the goals of vaccinating all individuals aged 65+ in the community, along with all of our critical workforce, including our public safety personnel, teachers and education support staff, childcare providers, agriculture workers, grocery store workers and the countless other workers at risk of contracting COVID while maintaining our quality of life. We are asking residents and partners to remain patient as we implement updated plans”
Tulare County residents can now call 211 and be directed to information about vaccines. Tulare County residents can also fill out a form to be updated on when they'll be eligible for a vaccine at this link: https://arcg.is/0KKez4
It should be noted the link contains the numeral zero and not a capital O. Medically trained volunteers who would like to help with administering vaccines can go to https://bit.ly/3nF2Pp8
Individuals and organizations that would like to help with the vaccination effort can go to https://bit.ly/3nF2Pp8
All information on vaccines is available at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/