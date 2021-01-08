The overall statistics released by Tulare County Health and Human Services on Friday reflects essentially a “surge on top of a surge” is happening.
And the “spike” in deaths as Tulare County Health and Human Services director Tim Lutz put it continued on Friday.
The health department reported an overall increase of 722 cases on Friday. Since March 11 there has been 36,936 cases in Tulare County.
There was also a large increase in the number of recoveries, but not nearly enough to keep the number of active cases from also increasing significantly. The health department reported 377 more active cases on Friday. There are now 5,086 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported an increase of 332 recoveries on Friday. There are now 31,595 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported 13 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 455. The county has data of 406 deaths of which 317 were ages 65 and older, 82 were ages 41-64 and seven were ages 26-40.
There have been no deaths under the age of 26. Sierra View Medical Center has had 99 deaths due to COVID-19.
Other statistics released by the county show the surge may be stablizing. The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County actually decreased for the second straight day.
The health department reported there were 210 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County on Friday, a decline of eight from the previous day.
The San Joaquin Valley's ICU availability continues to be officially at 0 percent. For the stay-at-home order to be lifted in the Valley, the region's ICU availability must be projected to be at least 15 percent within a four-week period. The state continues to report the Valley “does not meet the criteria to exit order.”
The health department reported there were five ICU beds, 9.3 percent, available in Tulare County on Friday.
On Thursday, Sierra View reported it had 43 COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19.
On Thursday, Sierra View reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported seven of is 25 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has 18 employees who have now tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized. There have been 131 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 850 positive tests.
The county's case rate also appears to be stablizing, although it's still extremely high. The health department reported Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary rate was 87 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period on Friday, which was virtually the same as Thursday.
Once the state-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County will return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000.
Since March 11 there have been 7,203 cases in the Porterville area, 86 cases in Springville, 86 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 504 cases in Terra Bella, 496 cases in Strathmore, 1,379 cases in Lindsay, 6,568 cases in Tulare, 3,272 cases in Dinuba, 229 cases in Richgrove, 608 cases in Pixley, 61 cases in Alpaugh, 259 cases in Tipton, 1,146 cases in Earlimart, 910 cases in Farmersville, 810 cases in Exeter, 41 cases in Three Rivers, 640 cases in Woodlake, 589 cases in Cutler, 1,070 cases in Orosi, 72 cases in Goshen, 187 cases in Traver, 43 cases in the Reedley area, 14 cases in Orange Cove and 389 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 4,104 cases in one region, 2,651 cases in another region and 3,223 cases in a third region.
There have been 5,274 cases ages 0-17, 5,804 cases ages 18-25, 10,535 cases ages 26-40, 11,477 cases ages 41-64 and 3,828 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 20,298 cases who have been Hispanic, 4,799 have been Caucasian, 713 have been Asian, 233 have been African-American, 211 have been Native American, 1,123 have been multi-race and 9,559 are unknown.
There are 297 people in Tulare County in self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 7.7 cases per 100 residents or 7.7 percent.
VACCINES UPDATE
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday a goal to administer 1 million doses in the state over the next 10 days. In order to do this, the state has expanded those in all the tiers in the Phase 1A category.
Those who are in Phase 1A and updates on when the county is providing doses for those in Phase 1A can be found here: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/tulare-county-covid-19-vaccine-phase-1a/
Tulare County residents can also sign up for updates on when they will be eligible for a vaccine at https://arcg.is/0KKez4 It should be noted the website contains the numeral zero and not a capital O.