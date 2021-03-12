The number of active cases continued their rise in Tulare County on Friday.
The number of active cases continues to go up because Tulare County Health and Human Services continues to report a low number in the increase in recoveries. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has also stated the number of active cases depends on the date in which they're recorder.
The health department reported an increase of 59 active cases on Friday. There are now 954 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported just 10 more recoveries on Friday. There are now 46,812 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate remained virtually the same on Friday at 8.1 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or .0081 percent.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. But with California set to reach the threshold of administering 2 million doses to its most disadvantage areas, Tulare County's case rate should meet the standard to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier. It's expected Tulare County will meet the standard no later than Tuesday when the state provides an official update, meaning the county would them be able to move into the red tier on Wednesday.
The health department reported 71 more cases on Friday. Since March 11 there have been 48,550 cases in Tulare County.
The health department also reported two more deaths on Friday, bringing the number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 784. The county has data on 770 deaths of which 580 were ages 65 and older, 174 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 190 deaths related to nursing homes and 580 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 158 deaths due to COVID-19.
There was another slight dip in Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus and has been in the “likely decreasing” category for some time, meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate. The county now has a R number of .63 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11 there have been 9,828 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 154 cases in Springville, 705 cases in Terra Bella, 621 cases in Strathmore, 1,783 cases in Lindsay, 8,619 cases in Tulare, 4,136 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 781 cases in Pixley, 362 cases in Tipton, 1,446 cases in Earlimart, 1,153 cases in Farmersville, 1,035 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 898 cases in Woodlake, 741 cases in Cutler, 1,448 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 259 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 493 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,308 cases in one region, 3,493 cases in another region and 4,173 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,252 cases ages 0-17, 7,542 cases ages 18-25, 13,632 cases ages 26-40, 15,061 cases ages 41-64 and 5,036 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,039 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,761 have been Caucasian, 973 have been Asian, 346 have been African American, 320 have been Native American, 1,597 have been multi-race and 11,514 are unknown.
There are 122 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has seven COVID-19 patients and seven patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported two of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported four of its 22 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,154 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County's overall case rate has been 10.2 percent.