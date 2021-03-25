The number of active cases continues to come down in Tulare County. The county also continues to meet the orange tier standards — once California hits its next target for COVID-19 vaccine doses for its most disadvantaged areas.
The number of active cases declined by 20 on Thursday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported. There are now 501 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate also continued to remain in the same range it has been in recent days at 5.4 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0054 percent.
That's under the 6 per 100,000 threshold for Tulare County to move from the red tier into the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier once California administers 4 million doses to its most disadvantaged areas. The state updates its official case rate for the county every Tuesday.
The official rate is now just above the threshold at 6.3 per 100,000. Tulare County already meets the orange tier threshold with its positive test rates.
A move from the red tier to the orange tier would mean many sectors would be able to raise their capacity for indoor operations from 25 percent to 50 percent or 200 people.
The health department also reported no deaths on Thursday, leaving the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 802. The county has data on 793 deaths of which 600 were ages 65 and older, 177 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. Sierra View has had 159 deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department reported 30 new cases on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 48,931 cases in Tulare County.
The health department also reported 50 more recoveries on Thursday. There are now 47,628 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus and has been in the “likely decreasing” category for some time now has come back down slightly. It's now down to .74 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. “Likely decreasing” means the the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increased at a lower level than its current rate of increase.
Since March 11 there have been 9,900 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 157 cases in Springville, 711 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,794 cases in Lindsay, 8,720 cases in Tulare, 4,171 cases in Dinuba, 325 case in Richgrove, 784 cases in Pixley, 365 cases in Tipton, 79 cases in Alpaugh, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,155 cases in Farmersville, 1,041 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 903 cases in Woodlake, 747 cases in Cutler, 1,466 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 265 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 495 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,337 cases in one region, 3,516 cases in another region and 4,206 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,325 cases ages 0-17, 7,601 cases have been ages 18-25, 13,730 cases have been ages 26-40, 15,174 cases have been ages 41-64 and 5,074 cases have been ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,327 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,831 have been Caucasian, 988 have been Asian, 347 have been African American, 321 have been Native American, 1,614 have been multi-race and 11,503 are unknown.
On Wednesday Sierra View reported it had four COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported four of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported on of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it again now has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and all 173 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,187 positive tests.