The number of active cases continues to go down in Tulare County.
Tulare County is also on the cusp of reaching the number required for schools who have applied for waivers to be able to open for in-person instruction to all of its PK-6 students.
The number of people who now have COVID-19 in Tulare County declined for the second straight day. There are now 547 active cases in the county, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday. That's a decline of 34 from the previous day.
The number of cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 7-day period also declined by nearly 1 from 15.1 to 14.4. The standard for schools who have applied for a waiver to being in-person instruction for all students in grades PK-6 is 14.
The department also reported the lowest increase of cases on Thursday in quite some time. The department reported there have been 15,043 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 76 over the previous day.
The number of recoveries also continues to rise. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now 14,250, an increase of 110.
As far as the official numbers for Tulare County to move from the widespread purple category — the most restrictive category — to the next least restrictive red category, the state lists the county's positive test rate at 12 percent.
The state's last update has the county at 17.5 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. Both the positive test rate and case rate declined by 1 percent since the state's last report.
For the county to move into the red category those numbers need to come down to 8 percent and 7 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. Health officials estimate it may not be until November before the county can move into the red category.
The department also reported no more deaths, leaving the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 246. The state model projects Tulare County to have 299 deaths by October 10.
Tulare County's R number which projects how fast the virus will spread continues to remain virtually the same at .86, indicating the increased rate of spread is “likely decreasing” from its current rate. The number .86 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Despite the overall improving numbers, there has been a sudden rise in hospitalizations in Tulare County, particularly at Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital.
In its latest update, the health department reported there are 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County.
As of Wednesday Sierra View reported it had 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 41 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use and five of its 19 ventilators were in use. The hospital reported it now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 42 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 310 positive tests.
As of Wednesday, Kaweah Delta reported it had 47 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 15 over the previous number of 32 reported. Of the 47 patients, five were in ICU.
Tulare County now has 596 confirmed COVID-19 nursing home cases.
There have been 2,377 cases in the Porterville area, 152 cases in Terra Bella, 201 cases in Strathmore, 629 cases in Lindsay, 41 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 134 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 273 cases in Pixley, 86 cases in Tipton, 623 cases in Earlimart, 2,346 cases in Tulare, 1,688 cases in Dinuba, 301 cases in Exeter, 446 cases in Farmersville, 263 cases in Woodlake, 40 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 301 cases in Cutler, 555 cases in Orosi, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,905 cases in one region, 1,040 cases in another region and 1,212 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 4,931 cases due to person-to-person contact and 1,044 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,070 cases ages 0-17, 2,377 cases ages 18-25, 4,346 cases ages 26-40, 4,687 cases ages 41-64 and 1,554 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,487 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,427 have been Caucasian, 256 have been Asian, 59 have been African American, 33 have been Native American, 282 have been multi-race and 4,499 are unknown.
There are 399 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — remains high at 328.9 days, indicating a continuing flattening of the curve of cases.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County's overall rate is nearly 3.2 cases per 100 residents or 3.2 percent.