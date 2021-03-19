The number of active COVID-19 cases continued to go down in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of active cases decreased by 29 on Friday. There are now 617 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As far as Tulare County moving from the red tier to the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier, the county made slight progress in that direction on Friday.
There was a slight drop in the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate on Friday. The case rate drop .2 to 6.6 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0066 percent.
Tulare County will be eligible to enter into the orange tier when it reduces its case rate to 6 per 100,000 and California provides four million vaccine doses to its most disadvantaged areas. Tulare County must also reduce its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas from 6.2 percent to 5.3 percent to enter into the orange tier.
The number of recoveries in Tulare County increased by 57 on Friday. There are now 47.360 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of new cases reported by the health department on Friday was the lowest in some time. Thirty new cases were reported on Friday. Since March 11 there have been 48,770 cases in Tulare County.
The health department reported two more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 793. The county has data on 784 deaths of which 592 were ages 65 and older, 176 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 593 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 158 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained virtually the same at .72 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. Tulare County has been in the “likely decreasing” category for some time, meaning the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase.
Since March 11 there have been 9,871 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 156 cases in Springville, 707 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,791 cases in Lindsay, 8,679 cases in Tulare, 4,151 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 782 cases in Pixley, 364 cases in Tipton, 1,450 cases in Earlimart, 1,157 cases in Farmersville, 1,037 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 901 cases in Woodlake, 746 cases in Cutler, 1,458 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 264 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 494 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,328 cases in one region, 3,506 cases in another region and 4,192 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,290 cases who have been ages 0-17, 7,580 cases have been ages 18-25, 13,681 cases have been ages 26-40, 15,131 cases have been ages 41-64 and 5,061 cases have been ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,199 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,803 have been Caucasian, 980 have been Asian, 346 have been African American, 321 have been Native American, 1,610 have been multi-race and 11,511 are unknown.
There are 112 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday Sierra View reported it had four COVID-19 patients and five patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported seven of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19, There have been 172 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 of which six were hospitalized. Sierra View has had a total of 1,171 positive tests.
With a population of 477,000 people Tulare County's overall case rate has been 10.2 percent.
SPORTS, CHEERLEADER GUIDELINES
The on again, off again guidelines when it comes to if cheerleaders can cheer at football games, well, are off again.
The state released its latest guidelines on the issue earlier this week and the new guidelines prohibit cheerleaders from attending football games. The guidelines had previously allowed cheerleaders to be counted as spectators and they could perform at halftime of football games.
The new guidelines have an impact on all sports that will be contested this spring. The guidelines now only permit one spectator per athlete competing in all youth and high school sports contests.
The guidelines also prohibit cheerleaders, bands, scouts and college recruiters from attending all sports contests. Cheerleading competitions are allowed under the state guidelines.
The guidelines state: "Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant). Observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor capacity limits. Household groups must wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet from non-household members."
The state, due in part to legal battles, is basically allowing all sports that would be normally contested in the fall and winter to be contested along with spring sports in the spring as well. But the California Department of Public Health has also issued guidelines which make it more difficult for high school districts to offer as many sports as possible.
Coaches aren't allowed to coach more than one sport and athletes aren't allowed to participate in more than one sport. The CDPH's guidelines states: "Athletes and coaches should treat their team as a cohort and should only participate on one team over the same season or period of time."