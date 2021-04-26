The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County continued to come down over the weekend.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of active cases fell by 13 over the weekend. There are now 235 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate continued to remain virtually the same over the weekend at 2.7 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0027 percent.
The health department reported just 22 new cases over the three-day weekend or about 7 per day. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,515 cases in Tulare County.
The health department did report one more death over the weekend, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 833. The county has data on 829 deaths of which 625 were ages 65 and older, 187 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
Tulare County has had two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 636 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus has remained the same at .88. Tulare County has been in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of the spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .88 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The state, which has a different method of measuring deaths and cases, has Tulare County at 831 deaths with 48,728 cases.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had five COVID-19 patients and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,221 positive tests.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,033 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 719 cases in Terra Bella, 623 cases in Strathmore, 1,802 cases in Lindsay, 8,813 cases in Tulare, 4,225 cases in Dinuba, 330 cases in Richgrove, 81 cases in Alpaugh, 786 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,456 cases in Earlimart, 1,168 cases in Farmersville, 1,050 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 921 cases in Woodlake, 752 cases in Cutler, 1,477 cases in Orosi, 92 cases in Goshen, 269 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 503 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,416 cases in one region, 3,555 cases in another region and 4,278 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,419 cases ages 0-17, 7,690 cases ages 18-25, 13,882 cases ages 26-40, 15,347 cases ages 41-64 and 5,149 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,666 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,982 have been Caucasian, 995 have been Asian, 359 have been African American, 331 have been Native American, 1,641 have been multi-race and 11,541 are unknown.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.
LOWEST POSITIVE TEST RATE
Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted out on Monday afternoon the state's positive test is 1.2 percent, which remains the lowest in the country. Newsom also tweeted that's the lowest rate in the state in a year. “The light at the end of the tunnel is BRIGHT,” Newsom stated.
As of last Tuesday, Tulare County's positive test rate was 1.5 percent. The state should release an updated positive test rate for the county today.