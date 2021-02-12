The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County continued to decline on Friday.
And while the number of deaths continues to be significant, the increase in deaths on Friday was lower than it has been.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported active cases decreased by 76 on Friday. There are now 1,758 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of deaths increased by 7 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 691. While still high that's lower than the 12-13 deaths that have been reported on a daily basis.
Tulare County has data on 645 deaths of which 498 were ages 65 and older, 133 were ages 41-64 and 13 were ages 26-40.
One child has died in Tulare County due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 182 deaths related to nursing homes and 463 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 138 deaths due to COVID-19.
The unofficial, preliminary case rate dropped by 1.0 on Friday as the health department reported the rate on Friday was 26.6 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its rate to 7 per 100,000 over a 7-day period.
The county's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained the same at .78, putting it in the “likely decreasing category.” That means the rate of the spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .78 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The number of recoveries in Tulare County increased by 175 on Friday. There are now 44,265 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 106 on Friday. Since March 11 there have been 46,714 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 9,418 cases in the Porterville area, 143 cases in Springville, 679 cases in Terra Bella, 610 cases in Strathmore, 1,751 cases in Lindsay, 42 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 8,252 cases in Tulare, 3,982 cases in Dinuba, 312 cases in Richgrove, 77 cases in Alpaugh, 750 cases in Pixley, 348 cases in Tipton, 1,387 cases in Earlimart, 1,130 cases in Farmersville, 989 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 866 cases in Woodlake, 731 cases in Cutler, 1,374 cases in Orosi, 87 cases in Goshen, 235 cases in Traver, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 20 cases in Orange Cove and 482 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,106 cases in one region, 4,035 cases in another region and 3,366 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,920 cases ages 0-17, 7,259 cases ages 18-25, 13,154 cases ages 26-40, 14,509 cases ages 41-64 and 4,846 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 25,715 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,402 have been Caucasian, 919 have been Asian, 325 have been African American, 299 have been Native American, 1,540 have been multi-race and 11,514 are unknown.
There are 315 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Thursday, Sierra View reported it had 23 COVID-19 patients and 13 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported all 10 of its ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported nine of its 34 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has eight employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including six who are hospitalized. There are 162 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,071 positive tests.
With a population of 477,000 people Tulare County has had a rate of 9.8 cases per 100 residents or 9.8 percent.