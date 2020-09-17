After an increase in active cases, the number of people who now have COVID-19 in Tulare County came back down to close to its previous level a couple a days ago.
That wasn't the only encouraging stat when it came to Tulare County's status as far as COVID-19 is concerned.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday the number of people in the county who now have COVID-19 is at 457, a decline of 55 from the previous day.
The health department also reported the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remained steady at 40.
And the number of new cases in Tulare County reported on Thursday was the lowest it's been in a long time. There have now been 15,517 people in Tulare County who have had COVID-19, an increase of just 31 over the previous day.
There was also a considerable increase in the number of recoveries. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now at 14,804, an increase, an increase of 85 over the day before.
Tulare County has sustained somewhat of a setback in its case rate per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period.
Tulare County needs to have a case rate of 7 per 100,000 residents for two weeks in order to move from the most restrictive category — purple — to the next least restrictive category — red. The official stats are updated every Tuesday so on the first Tuesday Tulare County meets that standard it would have to continue to meet that standard for two weeks.
Tulare County's rate over the last 7-day period is now at 11.7 per 100,000 residents, an increase of 1 over its previous low level of 10.7.
Tulare County would also have to bring down its positive test rate down to 8 percent to move into the red category. Tulare County continues to be close to that standard at 8.7 percent.
Once Tulare County moves into the red category some of the major sectors that would be impacted include restaurants, movie theaters, churches and schools. Restaurants would be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, churches would also be able to open indoors at 25 percent capacity, movie theaters would be able to open on a limited basis and schools would be able to re-open for in-person instruction for all of its students.
The health department reported one more death on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 256. The state model now projects Tulare County to have just four more deaths between now and October 17, setting that total at 260.
Tulare County's R number also remained stable at .86, indicating the rate of increase is “likely decreasing,” meaning the increase in the rate of the spread of the virus is expected to be lower than its current rate. The number .86 represents the average number of people one infected person would infect.
As of Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 42 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use and two of its 19 ventilators were in use. Sierra View reported it now has two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 44 employees who have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 318 positive tests.
As of Wednesday Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital reported it had 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations of which five were in ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 nursing home cases in Tulare County is 596.
There have now been 2,450 cases in the Porterville area, 161 cases in Terra Bella, 211 cases in Strathmore, 644 cases in Lindsay, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 135 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 278 cases in Pixley, 87 cases in Tipton, 637 cases in Earlimart, 2,467 cases in Tulare, 1,736 cases in Dinuba, 456 cases in Farmersville, 306 cases in Exeter, 308 cases in Cutler, 565 cases in Orosi, 268 cases in Woodlake, 40 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there has been 1,966 cases in one region, 1,069 cases in another region and 1,262 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,151 cases due to person-to-person contact and 10,298 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,150 cases ages 0-17, 2,456 cases ages 18-25, 4,488 cases ages 26-40, 4,834 cases ages 41-64 and 1,581 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,820 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,484 have been Caucasian, 272 have been Asian, 67 have been African American, 45 have been Native American, 287 have been multi-race and 4,542 are unknown.
There are 320 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County's overall rate has been 3.3 cases per 100,000 residents or 3.3 percent.