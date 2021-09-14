48% fully vaccinated; 89% in hospital not fully vaccinated
Couple other stats indicate surge could be leveling off
BY CHARLES WHISNAND
The two statistics that best describe what's going on in the latest surge in the County were presented by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
But there were also two encouraging statistics that indicate the surge could be leveling off.
Lutz was making his first report to the board on the status of COVID-19 in the county since June when the county statistically had reached its best level since the pandemic began. And during his report on Monday Lutz presented a snapshot as far as what's going on in the county when it comes to the latest surge.
As of Monday there are still less than half of those eligible in Tulare County who are fully vaccinated. There are 188,511 residents who are vaccinated which is 48 percent of those eligible. There are 223,452 residents who have received at least one dose which is 56.8 percent of those eligible in Tulare County. There have also been 1,467 third doses given to certain people with weakened immune systems in the county.
Meanwhile of the 451 hospitalizations due to COVID from July 14 to September 4 in Tulare County, 89.1 percent weren't fully vaccinated while only 49, 10.9 percent, were fully vaccinated. And virtually all those who end up in the ICU were unvaccinated.
The breakdown of hospitalizations during that time period were 17 who were between the ages of 0-17 or 3.8 percent; and 9 between the ages of 18-25 or two percent.
The vast majority of hospitalizations came in the 26-64 age category as more than 65 percent were in that group. There were 85 hospitalizations of those ages 26-40 or 18.8 percent.
Nearly half of those hospitalized were ages 41-64, 211 or 46.8 percent. There were 129 hospitalized who were 65 and older or 28.6 percent.
The number of hospitalizations though are still below the peak of the winter surge. Lutz reported on Monday there were 172 hospitalizations in Tulare County due to COVID. The peak was 231 during this past winter.
But the number of hospitalizations proportionately compared with the county's case rate is higher than it was this past winter due to the Delta variant. Lutz also reported virtually all of the cases in recent weeks in the county have been the Delta variant.
The peak case rate during the winter for Tulare County was 101.2 cases per 100,000. As of Monday Lutz reported the county's case rate was 46.2 per 100,000.
There's also been a significant uptick of youth who have tested positive for COVID. Lutz reported 29 percent of the cases that have been reported have been with ages 0-17.
The largest percentage of cases remains in the 26-64 ages group as 50 percent of the cases are in those two ages groups. Twenty-five percent of the cases have been in the 26-40 age group and another 25 percent of the cases have been in the 41-64 age group. Fourteen percent of the cases have been with ages 18-25 and seven percent of the cases have been with those 65 and older.
Lutz also reported on the number of cases with youth over the last 30 days since the school year began. He said there have been 849 cases involving students that are school related and 167 cases involving staff over the last 30 days in the county. Overall in the last 30 days there have been 2,663 cases with youth with a large number of cases involving youth when they're out in the community. Thirteen percent of the cases have been with ages 0-4, 39 percent have been with ages 5-11 and 48 percent have been with ages 12-17.
The one encouraging state that indicates the surge could be leveling off is a sizeable drop in the number of active cases in the county As of Tuesday morning the health department reported there were 3,703 active cases, down from the 3,980 active cases it reported on Monday.
There was also a sizeable drop in the county's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. The R number had been at 1.17 in the “likley increase” category but is now back down to the “likely stable” category at .94.
That means the rate of spread of virus is expected to continue to increase at its current rate. The number .94 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The positive test rate is still at about half of what it was when it was at its peak during the winter surge. Lutz reported on Monday the county's positive test rate was at 10.3 percent. That's well below the peak of 20.1 percent during the winter but still well above the low point of 1.5 percent the county reached in June.
Over the last week the county has reported 13 deaths, with the total rising from 871 to 883 over the last week. That's well below the peak of 62 deaths that was reported during the week of January 10.
Lutz continued to point out deaths are the “most lagging metric” as far as deaths being the final stage of a surge and just how bad the situation becomes will be determined in the next couple of weeks.
The state reported Tulare County has had 887 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The state also reported since March 11, 2020 Tulare County has had 58,768 cases as of Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning the county health department reported the county has had 58,579 cases. About 11.7 percent of Tulare County residents have tested positive for COVID.
Lutz also referred to what happened at Sierra View Medical Center on September 4 when it was placed on diversionary status in which patients coming to the emergency room had to be diverted to other hospitals. Sierra View was briefly placed on diversionary status for about five hours on Saturday and by 9:15 p.m. Saturday was taken off of diversionary status and hasn't been on diversionary status since.
Lutz also said since September 4 the policy has been put in place that while emergency medical service personnel are still responding to all calls they are now assessing each patient and recommending to patients they not go to the hospital if the EMS personnel feel it's not necessary.
As of Monday Sierra View reported it had 32 COVID-19 patients and two patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported nine of its 10 ICU beds were in use with six of those in ICU being COVID patients.
The state reported there are three ICU beds available in Tulare County, the same number it reported on Monday.
Since September 3 Sierra View has reported 10 deaths. As of Monday the hospital reported it has had 184 deaths due to COVID-19.