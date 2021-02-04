For the second straight day there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday.
That brings the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 632. The county has data on 588 deaths of which 452 were ages 65 and older, 122 were ages 41-64 and 13 were ages 26-40. One child has died due to COVID-19.
There have been 171 deaths related to nursing homes and 417 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 130 deaths due to COVID-19
While there continues to be a huge increase in the number of deaths, the overall metrics for Tulare County continues to improve, which is what health officials forecasted. There was another slight drop in Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate. The health department reported the rate was down to 37.4 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period on Thursday, a decline of 1.6 from the previous day.
Tulare County is now in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For Tulare County to move into the red tier, it must reduce its number to 7 cases per 100,000.
There was also a slight dip in Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. The county's R number is now down to .78, keeping it in the “likely decreasing” category.
That means the rate of the spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate. The number .78 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
The number of active cases also continued to fall. The number of active cases dropped by 119 on Thursday. There are now 2,662 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There was also a substantial increase in recoveries. The number of recoveries increased by 212. There are now 42,453 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 106 on Thursday. Since March 11 there have been 45,647 cases in Tulare County.
There have been 9,158 cases in the Porterville area, 135 cases in Springville, 40 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 661 cases in Terra Bella, 599 cases in Strathmore, 1,721 cases in Lindsay, 8,041 cases in Tulare, 3,905 cases in Dinuba, 307 cases in Richgrove, 76 cases in Alpaugh, 734 cases in Pixley, 337 cases in Tipton, 1,351 cases in Earlimart, 1,111 cases in Farmersville, 963 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 843 cases in Woodlake, 713 cases in Cutler, 1,345 cases in Orosi, 86 cases in Goshen, 234 cases in Traver, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 18 cases in Orange Cove and 470 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,006 cases in one region, 3,284 cases in another region and 3,962 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,730 cases ages 0-17, 7,106 cases ages 18-25, 12,851 cases ages 26-40, 14,182 cases ages 41-64 and 4,752 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 35,058 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,182 have been Caucasian, 900 have been Asian, 321 have been African American, 288 have been Native American, 1,491 have been multi-race and 11,407 are unknown.
There are now 360 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Wednesday, Sierra View reported it had 32 COVID-19 patients and 12 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported all 10 of its ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported 11 of its 25 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has five employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 160 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,032 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has a rate of 9.6 cases per 100 residents or 9.6 percent.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION MASK REQUIREMENT
While the guidelines have called for those who use public transportation to wear a mask for sometime as part of President Biden's promised action in which federal agencies will make mandating masks an official policy, the mandate to wear masks while using public transportation has become official.
The Centers for Disease Control recently issued an order that has gone into effect that requires all those who use public transportation to wear a mask. Travelers must wear masks that cover the mouth and nose while waiting for, boarding, disembarking, or traveling on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares.
People must also wear masks while at transportation centers (airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports) and other locations where people board public transportation. Those who don't follow the policy won't be allowed to travel or will be removed for the public transportation they're using.