The large number of deaths continued in Tulare County as the last painful consequence of the most recent surge continues.
For the third straight day, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported 13 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 to 645. The county has data on 588 deaths of which 452 were ages 65 and older, 122 were ages 41-64 and 13 were ages 26-40.
One child in Tulare County has died due to complications of COVID-19. There have been 171 deaths related to nursing homes and 417 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 132 deaths due to COVID-19
There was a minimal drop in Tulare County's case rate which will determine when the county will move out of the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, to the next least restrictive tier, the red tier. The health department reported on Friday Tulare County's preliminary, unofficial rate was 37 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period, a slim drop of .4 from the previous day.
The number of active cases continues to fall in Tulare County, decreasing by 135 from the previous day. There are now 2,527 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remains stable at .78, keeping it in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the rate of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate. The number .78 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
There was also a huge increase in recoveries. The number of recoveries increased by 309. There are now 42,662 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The number of overall cases increased by 187 on Friday. Since March 11 there have been 45,834 cases in Tulare County.
In its latest update as of Friday afternoon the health department reported there has been 9,190 cases in the Porterville area, 40 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 138 cases in Springville, 664 cases in Terra Bella, 600 cases in Strathmore, 1,730 cases in Lindsay, 309 cases in Richgrove, 740 cases in Pixley, 340 cases in Tipton, 76 cases in Alpaugh, 1,355 cases in Earlimart, 8,080 cases in Tulare, 3,917 cases in Dinuba, 1,113 cases in Farmersville, 968 cases in Exeter, 51 cases in Three Rivers, 850 cases in Woodlake, 717 cases in Cutler, 1,353 cases in Orosi, 234 cases in Traver, 86 cases in Goshen, 57 cases in the Reedley area, 18 cases in Orange Cove and 472 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,026 cases in one region, 3,297 cases in another region and 3,978 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,761 cases ages 0-17, 7,136 cases ages 18-25, 12,903 cases ages 26-40, 14,237 cases ages 41-64 and 4,771 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 25,148 who have been Hispanic, 6,227 have been Caucasian, 901 have been Asian, 322 have been African American, 288 have been Native American, 1,501 have been multi-race and 11,447 are unknown.
There are 365 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had a rate of 9.6 cases per 100 residents or 9.6 percent.
On Thursday Sierra View reported it had 27 COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported eight of its 25 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has five employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 161 employees have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,037 positive tests.
SMALL BUSINESS GRANT PROGRAM
The deadline to apply for the second round of California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program grants is 6 p.m. Monday, February 8.
Grant amounts of $5,000 to $25,000 are available. For information on the grant program visit https://careliefgrant.com/ Notification of those selected for grants will done February 11 through 18.