Marcie Thiessen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. That’s when she began taking herbal supplements provided to her by Porterville’s Golden Sunrise Pharmaceutical.
But Tuesday she said the improvement she showed was considerable. Thiessen is a Registered Nurser Supervisor at the Redwood Springs Health Care Center nursing home.
She was one of the people at Redwood Springs who tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 44 people at the nursing home had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thiessen said she was “very conscious” about everybody she came into contact with and “the people I was taking care of.”
She said two days before she was feeling bad last Wednesday, she placed herself into self-quarantine and moved into an RV. “I was trying to be safe with my family,” she said.
Thiessen said she began to have body aches and a cough on Friday and that’s when she was tested. She found out she had COVID-19 on Sunday.
She said she’s had a fever of 99.6, which is considered a low grade fever above the normal temperature of 98.6, and she added that’s actually below what’s considered to be a fever of 100.4 to be tested.
“People don’t realize they’ve got a low-grade temp,” said Thiessen about those who could be out in public with COVID-19 symptoms.
On Sunday, Thiessen began taking the herbal supplements ImunStem and Aktiffvate provided by Golden Sunrise. She takes drops of the supplements under her tongue.
She said in two days on Tuesday she was feeling much more energetic. She was able to eat and take a shower, things she wasn’t able to do when she was first feeling really bad.
Thiessen is the first person in the nation to receive the Golden Sunrise treatment. “I was willing to do a trial with them,” she said.
She added she’s working with Golden Sunrise on what dosages she should take that would be the most effective.
“She’s getting better,” said Dr. Stephen Meis, Golden Sunrise’s medical director. But he said more people need to be in trial if ImunStem and Aktiffvate are a viable treatment for COVID-19.
“We have to have a sizeable number of people to see the same things,” said Meis about the results Thiessen was having. “That’s what you see is a trend.”
He also said people obviously react differently to treatments. “It’s hard to say what body does what,” Meis said.
Meis said a trial needs to show if ImunStem and Aktiffvate works of if “they were getting better anyways” without the treatment.
But he said there’s no doubt in his mind Thiessen is improving because of the treatment and improving at quicker pace than if she wasn’t receiving the treatment. “We felt that way all along anyways,” said Meis about the treatment.
But Meis added “time will tell” if the treatment is viable.
Meis said ImunStem, a dietary supplement, was approved by the Food and Drug Adminstration in 2018 as a treatment for serious, life threatening conditions.
He added using ImunStem and Aktiffvate as a treatment is going through the COVID accelerated treatment program. “That will open the door for us to treat more and more COVID patients,” Meis said.
Meis added he’s thankful for Thiessen. “She was open to us helping her out,” he said.
Golden Sunrise Pharmaceutical develops alternative herbal/botanical products designed to improve the overall health of a patient. The company says its priority is to increase a healthy and productive life for those suffering from serious or life-threatening conditions.
Anyone who wants more information about the treatment of ImunStem and Aktiffvate for COVID-19 can call Meis, (559) 901-0975.