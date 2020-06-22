Confusion persists on what it means to be on the state watch list when it comes to meeting California's COVID-19 recovery standards.
When it comes to Tulare County what it means is the county can still move full steam ahead with its economic recovery. The county officially began stage 3 of the state's four stages to reopening its economy on Friday when it called for guidelines to allow more businesses to open such as nail salons.
But being on the state watch list means the county is still being evaluated by the state as far as if the county has to pull back on some of the reopening measures it has taken.
Tulare County is in stage 2 of being monitored by the state. That means the county is continuing to work with the state as far continuing to meet the state standards.
But Tulare County still has to apply for a variance to be able to continue to move forward when it comes to the state standards. As of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health stated Tulare County was still granted its variance and could still move forward.
There are three stages to the state watch list and if a county enters stage 3 it means it should “reinstitute community measures.”
The state defines that as: “a county should consider reinstituting sector limitations or more general Stay-at-Home provisions. If the county makes insufficient or no progress, the State Public Health Officer may take action.”
As far as what action the state would take if a county enters stage 3, that's unknown.
When it comes to the state watch list there are three areas of concern the state has with Tulare County.
The county's number of COVID-19 cases as of Friday over the past 14 days is way above what the state wants at 1119.5 per 100,000 and that number continues to rise. The state has set a standard of 25 per 100,000.
One area of difference between the state and Tulare County is the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests. On its website Tulare County Health and Human Services continues to state it meets all eight of the state's reopening metrics — which in many cases are different standards than the standards on the state watch list.
One of those metrics the county states it meets is the positivity test rate. But on the state watch list, Tulare County's positivity test rate is listed as 10.6 percent which is above the state standard of eight percent.
But on its website, the California Department of Public Health does state: “the metrics described may differ from other state-reported data due to the way each metric is calculated” as far as how counties calculate their data.
Tulare County has also fallen out of compliance on the state watch list with the three-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Tulare County is also not meeting the state standard of 150 tests per 100,000 per day, but virtually no county in the state is meeting that standard. And the county is improving, increasing by more than 16 tests a day in the last week from about 93 to 109.7.
The California Department of Public Health has stated Tulare County “is experiencing elevated disease transmission.”
The department stated this includes outbreaks in nursing homes and workplaces. As more places open up, The Recorder has received anonymous tips about reported COVID-19 outbreaks at local businesses.
The department also stated the rise in cases is caused by “barriers to preventing transmission within households.”
The department went on to state; “Increased hospitalizations and ICU utilization have been related to multiple conditions other than COVID19.
The department also stated “Key action areas to address concerns include: continued to engage with nursing homes and businesses and to work with the Centers For Disease Control's Health-care associated infections program.
Also to continue enhancing contact tracing and to “continue public messaging through multiple mediums about actions to prevent community transmission.”
To view the state watch list visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID19CountyDataTable.aspx.