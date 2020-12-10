According to the newest report released by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency on Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases is now at 3,729 cases. Since March 11 there have been 24,239 cases in Tulare County. The number of recoveries was reported to be 20,187 on Wednesday afternoon.
Of the 24,239 total cases in the county, 68 of the cases were contracted through travel, 7,138 cases were contracted person to person and 16,988 cases are still under investigation. 445 individuals are currently under self-quarantine and are being monitored by county health officials.
The Hispanic community has been hit the hardest with COVID cases, as over 50 percent of the , or 13,735 cases of the total cases in the county have afflicted Hispanics. 2,713 cases have been Caucasian, 455 cases have been Asian, 135 cases have been African-american, 105 cases have been Native American, 548 cases have been multi-race, and 6,548 cases have unknown ethnicities.
Since March 11, 3,424 cases have been from ages 0 to 17, 3,812 cases have been from ages 18 to 25, 7,016 cases have been from ages 26 to 40, 7,493 cases have been from ages 41 to 64 and 2,481 cases have been from those aged 65 and older.
The county also reported four more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 323. The state model projects Tulare County to have 376 deaths by January 7.
Since March 11, there have been 4,433 cases in the Porterville area, 280 cases in Terra Bella, 336 cases in Strathmore, 853 cases in Lindsay, 99 cases in foothillmountain communities, 4,026 cases in Tulare, 2,392 cases in Dinuba, 180 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 162 cases in Tipton, 414 cases in Pixley, 950 cases in Earlimart, 675 cases in Farmersville, 534 cases in Exeter, 410 cases in Woodlake, 447 cases in Cutler, 809 cases in Orosi, 52 cases in Goshen, 131 cases in Traver, 21 cases in the Reedley area and 6 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,747 cases in one region, 1,671 cases in another region and 2,066 cases in a third region.