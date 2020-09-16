On Wednesday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported that there has now been 15,486 cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 125 cases over the previous day. The county also reported two more deaths on Wednesday due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 255.
The number of active cases in Tulare County increased on Wednesday. The number of people in Tulare County who now have COVID-19 is 512, an increase of 61 active cases from Tuesday's report.
On a positive note, the number of recoveries continues to increase. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is 14,719, an increase of 62 over Tuesday's report.
The Tulare County Health andHuman Services Agency reported Tulare County has 39 COVID-19 Hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in nursing homes in Tulare County remained the same at 596.
There are 348 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials. There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,113 cases due to person-person contact and 10,305 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,142 cases ages 0-17, 2,450 cases ages 18-25, 4,482 cases ages 26-40, 4,823 cases ages 41-64 and 1,582 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,782 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,479 have been Caucasian, 271 have been Asian, 66 have been African American, 41 have been Native American, 286 have been multi-race and 4,561 are unknown.
There have been 2,440 cases in the Porterville area, 159 cases in Terra Bella, 209 cases in Strathmore, 641 cases in Lindsay, 44 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 135 cases in Richgrove. 28 cases in Alpaugh, 278 cases in Pixley, 87 cases in Tipton, 635 cases in Earlimart, 2,460 cases in Tulare, 1,730 cases in Dinuba, 455 cases in Farmersville, 306 cases in Exeter, 268 cases in Woodlake, 307 cases in Cutler, 565 cases in Orosi, 158 cases in Ivanhoe, 40 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area, five cases in Corcoran and 4 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,970 cases in one region, 1,068 cases in another region and 1,261 cases in a third region.