While Tulare County sustained somewhat of a setback when it comes to its active cases, the county's overall case rate continues to decline.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are now 701 people in Tulare County who now have COVID-19, an increase of 101 over the previous number reported.
The department, though, continues to report the number of cases reported over a 14-day period continues to decline. That number is now down to 339.2 per 100,000, a decline of 31.4 from the previous total reported.
For elementary schools who have sought a waiver to re-open for grades TK-6, that number needs to come down to 200 per 100,000.
Tulare County's R number which measures how fast the rate of the virus will spread also continues its gradual decline and is now down to .81, indicating a rate of increase that's “likely decreasing” from its current level. The number .81 represents the average number of people one infected person would be expected to infect.
The department reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total of those who have had COVID-19 in Tulare County to 14,079. The department reported an increase of 85 recoveries over the weekend, bringing the total number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 to 13,145.
The department didn't report any more deaths over the weekend, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 232. The state model now projects Tulare County to have 270 deaths by September 30.
There have been 2,221 cases in the Porterville area, 139 cases in Terra Bella, 189 cases in Strathmore, 600 cases in Lindsay, 38 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 128 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 266 cases in Pixley, 585 cases in Earlimart, 2,152 cases in Tulare, 1,597 cases in Dinuba, 400 cases in Farmersville, 40 cases in Goshen, 76 cases in Traver, 288 cases in Cutler, 524 cases in Orosi, 13 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 275 cases in Exeter, 147 cases in Ivanhoe and 247 cases in Woodlake.
In the Visalia area there have been 1,769 cases reported in one region, 1,142 cases reported in another region and 984 cases reported in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 4,610 cases due to person-to-person contact and 9,401 are under investigation.
There have been 1,911 cases ages 0-17, 2,235 cases ages 18-25, 4,045 cases ages 26-44, 4,385 cases ages 41-64 and 1,492 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 7,915 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,340 have been Caucasian, 233 have been Asian, 54 have been African-American, 28 have been Native American, 259 have been multi-race and 4,250 are unknown.
There are 459 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The department reported no change in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County, reporting that number was 61.
Based on numbers reported by Sierra View Medical Center and Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital there could be a slight decrease in that number.
As of Friday, Sierra View reported it had 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View has had 38 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use and seven of its 19 ventilators were in use.
The hospital reported it now has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 employees who have recovered. Sierra View reported it has had 294 positive tests.
As of Friday, Kaweah Delta reported it had 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations of which 10 were in ICU.
The department reported there were 593 confirmed COVID-19 nursing home cases in Tulare County.
Another encouraging sign is there has been a significant increase in Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double. As of Sunday, Tulare County's doubling time was 140.1 days, indicating a continued flattening of the curve of cases.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County's overall rate is close to 3 cases per 100 residents or 3 percent.