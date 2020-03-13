The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency hosted a press conference on Thursday morning in Visalia to address the confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sierra View Medical Center.
In attendance were Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Director Karen Elliot, Tulare County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Amy Shuklian, Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught and Timothy Luttz. Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Director Karen Elliot opened the conference.
“At 6:20 on Wednesday, March 11, Tulare County health officials were alerted by our Tulare County lab manager that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County,” said Elliot. “The individual was tested at Sierra View Hospital and is currently in stable condition in isolation at home and we hope for a quick recovery.”
Elliot stated no further information could be released about the case specifics in order to protect the individual affected by the virus. Instead, she listed some facts about the virus’ origin, how they’re handling the case, how COVID-19 can be monitored and controlled and how the public can protect themselves from the virus.
“It is believed the virus was contracted out of the area,” said Elliot. “Tulare County Public Health branch is currently conducting an investigation. We are working with multiple partners including the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Part of our investigation is to locate and identify people who may have been in close contact with the individual. COVID-19 can be controlled by appropriate public health action such as surveillance, identification and isolation of cases, infection control and tips contact casing and isolation of persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Although it may seem like an inconvenience it is temporary and consensual for containment. The COVID-19 infection can be transmitted from person-to-person via airborne droplets such as coughing or sneezing. It is highly contagious and can be characterized by fever and either mild cold like symptoms or a more severe lung infection. This should not be confused with other coronaviruses that are of the cold-like variety. The steps that all residents can take are the same as those that protect against cold and flu. Cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands frequently and stay home when you are sick.”
Because the virus is spreading quickly around California, Governor Gavin Newsom has urged the public to take proper precautions and avoid mass gathering.
“We are following the direction of Governor Newsom and our public health staff is currently communicating with public event organizations an are recommending that any non-essential mass gatherings with 250 attendees or more to be postponed until further notice,” said Elliot. “In events with less than 250 attendees, we are highly recommending they be postponed. However, for events that are not postponed, we are recommending that increased precautions are taken to provide for the safety of our community such as providing an increase in hand wash stations for public use, sanitizer stations and practicing social distancing of six feet per person. We are discouraging any attendance by individuals considered an at-risk or vulnerable population.”
Elliot closed with a statement urging the public to remain calm.
“Let me emphasize that we have a resilient and close community,” said Elliot. “It is important for our community members to understand that this is a complex situation and we are working with all our local partners. We ask that our community members remain calm as we move forward with our investigation. Public safety is our top priority and ensuring those that have been in close contact are identified and supported.”
Before the press conference came to a close, Shuklian addressed the room to speak on behalf of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m here on behalf of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors to ensure that the County is doing everything to keep our community safe, protecting our employees, our community members, and those who work and live Tulare County,” said Shuklian. “For that reason, we have taken steps in executing an Emergency Declaration for Tulare County allowing us to leverage additional resources on the state and local levels should that become necessary. With this recent news, we have taken steps to coordinate with our county and city health care partners. We are in active communication. I urge everybody to remain calm. We all react to stress in different ways. I just want to urge people to make sure that you inform yourself with the correct information.”
To stay informed on the virus, visit the World Health Organization webpage at https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, or the Center for Disease Control’s webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.