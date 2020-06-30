It’s been an uncertain time for homeless individuals who have been living on the Tule River, as COVID-19 has halted access to some of their most needed services.
But on Monday morning, five volunteers from the Central California Family Crisis Center of Porterville (FCC) made it their mission to supply as many homeless individuals with fresh pizza, water and face masks as they could.
Just after 10:30 a.m., Aron Hernandez, Richard Osbourne, Jenny Osbourne, Kimberly Rivera and Andrea Morales, the volunteers from FCC, met at the west end of the Tule River. Upon their arrival, several individuals affected by homelessness gathered around the FCC volunteer vehicles, knowing food was on its way.
FCC often visits the river to check up on the homeless, and provide them with hygiene items, food and water. On Monday, FCC was passing out pizza slices, water bottles, face masks and dog food.
Hernandez, FCC’s housing case manager, said a donation of roughly 100 pounds of dog food had been given to FCC and that it would be put to good use. And he was right. As they walked along the river searching for homeless individuals, several people with dogs came forward and appreciatively accepted the bags of dog food. Some even took the few bags of cat food that were available.
But the dog food wasn’t the most important item being handed out. FCC had brought a large supply of masks on Monday, offering them to as many people as they could. While some people denied the mask, others graciously took them and even requested an extra one. FCC also passed out hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
FCC wasn’t the only ones at the river looking to check in on the homeless population. A group of medical students were also out on the river early Monday morning, before FCC arrived, offering free COVID-19 tests.
After making their rounds on the west side of the Tule River, and feeding at least a dozen homeless individuals, the group of volunteers drove across town to the east side of the river and continued searching for more homeless, hungry individuals.
Because this wasn’t FCC’s first time out on the river, the leaders of the group, Hernandez and Richard Osbourne, knew exactly where to go. Before they could even park their trucks, a small group of individuals hurriedly approached the vehicles, eager to have a slice of hot pizza. The FCC volunteers made sure to speak with each person and give them a mask.
This isn’t the last time that FCC will take to the river to tend to the homeless population. FCC routinely organizes days for volunteers to hit the river banks with supplies and food in hand. To learn more about the Central California Family Crisis Center of Porterville, visit the website at http://ccfamilycrisis.org/