What does the Republican Party care about? Hint: It’s not what they say they care about.
The Republican Party, through its spokesman Fox, claims that abortion should be outlawed in order to preserve the sanctity of life. In doing so, they give the impression that most pregnancies are terminated the day before the due date. In fact, most abortions happen during the first trimester. Anyway, they’re nobody’s business but the woman’s. So why lie, if they think that the truth is on their side? It’s because their intention is to make voters mad as hell, and thus influence their vote.
Making voters mad as hell is actually the principal occupation of the Republican Party. I listened to a radio broadcast the other day in which Joe Biden was called the worst President in history. The “proof” that they gave consisted entirely of stuff that they made up. If any of it had been true, I myself would have been mad enough to vote against him. But they were all lies.
They love to put conservative judges on the bench. It’s not particularly because they like the rulings that can be expected from Federalist Society alumni. They just enjoy seeing liberals get upset when their previously supported views lose in the courts. It gives Republican voters a chance to gloat over upsetting the people they hate. They might not even care so much about each specific reversal of what they assumed were established precedents. Every decision that turns the clock back 50 or 60 years reminds voters of the radical liberals that they hate, and they enjoy the schadenfreude of liberal angst. Turning the clock back a century or so is just frosting on the cake.
What about ensuring that parents get to be in charge of their children’s education, especially sex education? First, they probably know as much about it as they do about Doppler radar. But if you put sex education in the hands of people who think it’s dirty, their 13-year-old daughter will end up learning about sex from the boy next door who’s home from college for the summer. And then they’ll all learn that abortion is better than the alternative. Information is an excellent prophylactic.
And what about all of those welfare expenditures that are adding to a huge national debt? The interest on the national debt is the single largest part of the federal budget, isn’t it? No, it isn’t. It’s about eight percent of annual tax receipts, which is a lot. But the 50 percent that Medicare and Social Security comprise is a lot more. That’s what the one percent worry about. And they’d like to get rid of both. All of these other over-blown issues are just fuel for the fire of right-wing rage. The long-term plan is to use that rage to defund Social Security and Medicare, at which point taxes wouldn’t need to be raised. Letting the Russians win in Ukraine would save more money, so why not do that, too?
The Republican Party and the PACs that contribute most heavily to it are the source of the constant pressure to lower taxes for the wealthiest citizens. 70 percent of Americans, and 54 percent of Republicans (according to a Fox News poll from Jan. 24, 2019) support raising the marginal tax rate on the largest incomes. And don’t be fooled by intimations that all of large incomes would be taxed; the highest tax rate only applies to the part of a one-percenter’s income that falls into the highest bracket – $10 million, in the case of the 70 percent rate proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. By the way, from 1930 to 1980, the highest marginal tax rate averaged 78 percent; from 1951 to 1963 it was 91 percent! Anyway, if your income exceeds $10 million a year, you don’t live in Porterville. Even the residents of the Taj Mahals just north of town aren’t doing THAT well…
All sorts of stories are floated to try to prove that raising taxes is a bad idea. Elizabeth Warren’s 2 percent Wealth Tax, which would kick in at $50 million, punishes the rich, right? Please consider that during the two-year pandemic the average billionaire’s wealth DOUBLED. I’d be surprised if they would even notice a 2 percent wealth tax. And it starts at $50 million; YOUR current wealth tax — property tax on your house — has no floor — even if your house has no floor. And Senator Warren’s proposed wealth tax would pay off the national debt four times faster than AOC’s 70 percent income tax bracket on incomes more than $10 million a year.
And the ridiculous claims of supply-side economics, which suggests that if you lower taxes, rich people will hire more workers, isn't supported by empirical evidence. The one case where the theory was tested (by Gov. Brownback of Kansas) failed spectacularly. Google it.
Estate (inheritance) taxes kick in at around $11 million per spouse. Bill Gates once said that he intended to leave each child $10 million, because anyone should be able to make a go of it with $10 million of seed money. We’re creating a hereditary nobility without noblesse; nearly half of wealth in America is now inherited. Your grandchildren will be their grandchildren’s maids and gardeners, even with degrees that leave them in debt for half of their lives. If you want to get rich, don’t go to college; start one.
The big question is why Americans who are NOT rich are so desperate to help the rich get richer? If you read The Big Short, or Flash Boys, or any of dozens of essays about how the rich get richer, you’d be less sympathetic, and more determined to stop what’s happening. Ignorance is Treason: Inform yourself before you vote.
The elephant in the room is the false claim of a rigged election, and the false characterization of the Department of Justice as “weaponized,” as well as the promise made by several Republican candidates to pardon a convicted felon if they're elected. What other convicted felons do they want to pardon? Bank robbers? Child molesters? What kind of political party tolerates this kind of behavior? The false claims have infected whatever inhabits the skulls of millions of voters, and while the purveyors of those claims know they're false, the true believers don’t.
Don’t let the Republicans convince you your vote will save those innocent little fetuses, or put all young Black men in jail where they belong, or stop welfare cheats, because that’s not what your vote will do. Your vote will be used to put people in power who have sold out to the wealthiest people in our country in return for tax reductions that will impoverish us as a nation. Don’t fall for their cover stories.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net