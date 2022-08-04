A man and a woman suspected of stealing a canopy from John J. Doyle Elementary School were arrested.
Michael Borba, 34, and Rebecca Crawford, 46, both of Porterville were arrested.
Just after 9:30 a.m Tuesday, Tulare Conth Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to John J. Doyle Elementary School in Porterville for a report of a theft that occurred over the weekend. Through video surveillance, deputies found a man and a woman entered the school property and stole a large 40 x 30 sun canopy.
The canopy was covering a section of the children’s playground. The man and woman loaded the canopy into their truck and left.
On Wednesday afternoon, Deputies conducted a follow up investigation pertaining to the case. During the follow up, Deputies found both suspects at a residence near the 400 block of S. Tulsa St. in Porterville. Through the investigation, both suspects admitted to the theft.
Deputies located the canopy in the City of Porterville and returned it back to John J. Doyle Elementary School, just in time for the beginning of school.
Both suspects were charged and booked at the South County Detention Facility.