Tulare County would be in the orange tier if the tiered system was still in effect.
That's better, though, than virtually all of the rest of the 58 counties in the state. Tulare County would be in the second to best tier, the orange tiered system was in effect.
Only three counties — all tiny counties — Modoc, Glenn and Alpine would be in the best tier, the yellow tier. So as far as the most populous states, Tulare County rates among the best.
Only six other counties would be in the orange tier — Lassen, Plumas, Tehama, San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz. So among the most populous counties in the state, Tulare, Monterey and Santa Cruz rate the best.
Thirty-six counties would be in the second to worst tier, the purple tier. And 12 counties would be in the worst tier, the red tier.
Two of the counties that would be in the red tier are neighboring counties to Tulare County, Fresno and Kern.
And one of the counties reported as theoretically meet the Center For Disease Control's new guidance for not having to require everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask indoors, San Luis Obispo, would still be in the red tier.
Monterey, Tulare and Santa Cruz also theoretically meet the CDC's guidelines for not having to require everyone to wear a mask indoors because their case rates aren't at a “high” or “substantial” level. But state health officials on Tuesday recommended everyone in the state regardless of where they live and their vaccination status wear a mask while indoors.
The analysis of what tier counties would be in was done by the Bay Area News Group.
Under the tiered system, the restrictions on businesses opening and social gathering were the toughest in the red tier while the yellow tier allowed for the most lenient restrictions when it came to what could be open.
Tulare County had actually met the yellow tier standards on June 8. But because the state changed the rules again requiring a county meet tier standards for two weeks, Tulare County never officially left the orange tier.
Tulare County met the yellow tier standard again on June 15. But that was the date in which California fully reopened its economy and did away with the tiered system.
But with cases increasing if the tiered system was still in effect, Tulare County would be back in the orange tier. Governor Gavin Newsom has sidestepped the question when it comes to if policies like the tiered system would be put back into effect.
And with Newsom facing a recall election on September 14, it would be obvious to think Newsom will do everything he can to avoid such a scenario as putting the tiered system back in place.