Tuesday’s Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting held at Woodville Elementary School brought out a room full of county service workers who pleaded with the board to continue investing in them.
During public comment half a dozen people went before the board in representation of a much larger system of county workers. Sebina Ramos, a Child Support Specialist and Union president representing Tulare County workers explained a recent survey showed 88 percent of Tulare County workers say various departments have retention issues and the board should continue supporting its workers in reference to multiple consent calendar items and the board item set for discussion later in the meeting regarding the purchase of property in Visalia which would be used for a mental health facility.
Olivia Wollbrack, an union member, stated county workers help the community with various applications to county programs including CalFresh, and the process of reviewing and approving these applications does take time. She said she has seen delays of the application review process delayed for up to 3 weeks, and that more staffing is needed to manage the case load.
“If we had more staffing or retained more experienced workers to manage cases the turn around would be quicker, more efficient and more Tulare County families would worry less about how they are going to find their next meal,” said Wollbrack.
After each speaker said their piece, the meeting moved forward to the approval of the consent calendar, which was quickly approved with no separate discussion of any items.
The board discussed one item on Tuesday evening which addressed setting a date to receive public comment concerning the purchase of property including a facility at 347 E Walnut Ave.
The $5.6 million purchase of the three acre site would include two buildings formerly known as the Casa Grande Assisted Living Facility. The property is planned to be retained as a mental health facility that serves adults in the county who have mental health conditions. The proposed date for public comment was approved for June 6 and county staff will give a further presentation on the intended facility use.
In other board action, the board read a proclamation for May 7 through 13 as National Travel and Tourism Week, and a proclamation proclaiming May 13 as Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day.
Additional proclamations were read to honor Woodville Warriors Alumni, Mitchel Arrezola, Violet Chavarria, Guadalupe Tapia, Julian Tapia, Pedro Tapia for their community involvement in Woodville.
The next Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for May 16