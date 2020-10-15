With Voting Day right around the corner, the Tulare County Registrar of Voters released a few announcements and important reminders for the November 3, 2020 General Election.
There have been recent reports of groups promoting unofficial ballot drop boxes that are not affiliated with the Tulare County Registrar of Voters office. The use of unauthorized, non-official ballot drop boxes are prohibited by State law. Voters who want to return their ballot at a drop box should only use official County Ballot Drop Boxes.
A complete list of the official drop boxes can be found on our website: www.tularecoelections.org .
Voters can return their vote-by-mail ballot using the prepaid postage return envelope or by bringing it to any official drop box, voting location, or County Elections office.
Voters can also choose someone to return their ballot. Only choose someone you trust to return your ballot. You and the other person must sign the back of the return envelope. Never give your ballot to someone else unless you have completed, signed, and sealed the return envelope.
The Tulare County Registrar of Voters want to remind the public that the last day to register to vote for this election is Monday, October 19. Voter registration cards are available at locations throughout Tulare County. To obtain a mail-in registration card, please call (559) 624-7300 or 1-800-345- VOTE, a free hotline. Registration online is also available at www.sos.ca.gov
Tuesday, October 27, is the last day that the Registrar of Voters office may receive Vote by Mail requests through the mail. Voters may come to the Registrar of Voters office located at Government Plaza in Visalia, located at 5951 S. Mooney Blvd., to request a ballot in person.
Tulare County residents that will be sworn in as a United States Citizen by a Federal Judge after Tuesday, October 18, but no later than the close of polls on Election Day, may register and vote at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office. A Naturalization Certificate will be required at the time of registration.
Get information on voting from trusted, official sources such as the Registrar of Voters office and the Secretary of State.