When it comes to providing the California dream for all of its residents, the state has a long ways to go.
That was the conclusion of an index from the non-profit organization California Forward. The organization reported the results of its index which it called the California Dream Index at its annual California Economic Summit on Thursday. The index is designed to measure economic equality in the state.
And when it comes to Tulare County and the San Joaquin Valley, those regions rank the worst when it comes to providing economic equity.
The index used 10 indicators from air quality to household income over the years 2010 to 2018 to measure an area's economic equality. Those who created the index from California Forward said the index provides an “apples to apples” comparison on how regions in the state compare to each other.
One thought is the lower cost of living in the San Joaquin Valley provides for more affordable housing. But because wages are so much lower in Central California, California Forward's Index states that's simply not the case. The index found the Central Valley had a higher number of people paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing, higher than the Bay Area.
That was demonstrated by Tulare County's index score when it came to people in the county earning less than $25,000 a year. That score fell all the way from 32 in 2010 to 13 in 2018.
By comparison the state's overall index score for those making less than $25,000 a year was 47, a three-point drop from 2010.
The Bay Area did rank the highest of the state's 11 regions with an overall score of 67. The San Joaquin Valley's score was the lowest at 52. The next lowest was 56 for the Inland Empire and the Los Angeles area had a score of 57.
Those were the only three regions who scored lower than 60. The other eight regions all scored in the 60s.
No region scored higher than the 60s. The scoring breakdown was done as 0-20, 20-40, 40-60, 60-80 and 80-100. The average score for California was 60.
Of the 58 counties, Tulare and Fresno Counties had the two lowest scores. Tulare County's score was 42 and Fresno County's score was 48.
They were the only two counties to score in the 40s. The Valley had the five lowest scoring counties as Kern County's score was 50, Kings County's score was 51 and Merced County's scored was 52.
Tiny Alpine County and Mono County tied for highest score at 76, followed by Inyo County at 73 and Napa County at 71.
The state has improved in areas such as providing broadband internet and the number of people with college degrees has increased. But that hasn't translated to increases in areas such as affordable housing and home ownership.
The state did makes gains in those making more than $100,000 a year with a score of 56, an increase of six points over 2010. But Tulare County's score went down by six points from 41 to 35.
Asian, Latino and white Californians gained in the index from 2010, but the score for African Americans dropped.
California Forward is still working on updating the index for 2020. Those doing the index for the nonprofit organization say they fear the economic inequality has continued, if not accelerated, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That seems to be demonstrated by the fact those with lower incomes have taken on the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic as those with higher incomes have been able to continue to work from home.