Tulare County officials are closely monitoring the forecast for an Atmospheric River storm arriving late today, expected to affect the area through Saturday, with additional storms expected next week.
High precipitation and snow totals with this storm are likely to cause hazardous conditions. The county stated residents should be prepared, especially in areas at risk of being isolated by snow or road/bridge closures. The county suggests the following”
• Stock up on several days’ worth of food, water, medications, and other necessary supplies
• Refill home propane tanks and/or secure adequate firewood for heating
• Refill primary and backup fuel supplies for generators and vehicles
• Charge backup batteries for your electronic devices
• Sandbag vulnerable structures in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams, rivers, canals, or other waterways
• Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water, and blankets in case you become stranded; don't leave your vehicle if stranded in the snow.
Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations, visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/
Those in and around flooded or snowed-in areas should follow the following safety tips:
• Never drive into flood waters — they're deeper, colder, and faster-moving than they appear
• Don't operate electrical equipment in standing water
• Operate generators only in well-ventilated areas
• Don't use ovens, ranges, or barbeques for home heating.
For updates during major events including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website https//tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/, register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/ and follow the County of Tulare, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and Tulare County Fire Department on social media:
County of Tulare: https://www.facebook.com/countyoftulare; Tulare County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.facebook.com/TulareSheriff; Tulare County Fire Department: https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyFireDepartment