Tulare County Public Health is reminding the public to stay vigilant when it comes to summer safety and the use of fireworks as well.
Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer, stated she wants to remind residents to be vigilant in supervising children in and around swimming pools, use precautions in the heat of summer, and to safely use fireworks during the Independence Day holiday.
Tulare County Public Health offers the following tips.
NEVER leave people or animals in a car in hot weather, even with the windows part way down. Temperatures can easily reach 120 degrees and cause heat-related illness or death.
When out at dawn or dusk, wear long pants and long sleeves, in addition to using insect repellent, to prevent mosquito bites, as they can carry West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis.
Avoid direct sun, but when unable to avoid it, wear a head covering and sunscreen.
When wearing sunscreen, remember to re-apply every few hours.
Those don't have air conditioning during hot days should visit a local shopping center or place where one can stay cool.
Keep curtains closed during the heat of the day to keep a home or apartment cooler.
Stay hydrated during hot or humid weather. The Institute of Medicine determined an adequate intake for men is roughly three liters (about 13 cups) of total beverages a day. The adequate input for women is 2.2 liters (about 9 cups) per day.
Store food safely during the heat to avoid food poisoning.
Tulare County Public Health also offers the following water and swimming pool safety information:
The California’s Swimming Pool Safety Act requires at least one approved safety barrier be in place for all pools and spas built after January 1, 1998, and for any pools being remodeled. Property owners should voluntarily install barriers around pools that have been constructed prior to 1998. The public health department also notes:
More California toddlers are killed by accidental drowning than by any other kind of accident. If a child is missing, always look first in the pool.
Never swim alone, always supervise children near the water, and wait a half hour to swim after eating.
It's recommended parents, babysitters, guardians, daycare workers, and anyone supervising children should take a CPR course annually.
Wear life jackets. While on a water vessel, children under 13 must wear a life jacket at all times. Have a personal flotation device onboard for each person present.
Take caution in and around rivers and waterways, as high currents can be dangerous. Don't approach the river’s edge or enter whitewater under any circumstances, and use caution when near open waters.
The Public Health Department also offers the following information when it comes to Independence Day:
The safest way to enjoy a fireworks display this Independence Day holiday is to watch one conducted by professionals. However, those who decide to celebrate, use Safe and Sane fireworks, and be sure to follow these important safety tips:
Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.
Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from flammable materials, grass, houses, and onlookers.
Light one device at a time; maintain a safe distance after lighting.
Don't allow any running or horseplay while fireworks are being used.
No fireworks are allowed in the State Responsibility Area of Tulare County (foothill and mountain Areas).
Only use Safe and Sane fireworks approved by the State Fire Marshall.
Don't try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks; soak them with water and discard them safely.
Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of a fire.
For more information on the use of fireworks, visit https://www.nfpa.org/fireworks or https://www.readyforwildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety/.