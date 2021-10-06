Effective on Wednesday the hours were changed for both the Porterville College and the Woodlake Community Center temporary evacuation points, TEPs, along with the fire information hotline for seniors who need information about the fire.
The Woodlake Community Center TEP hours have changed to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The shelter at the Woodlake Community Center remains on standby.
The TEP at Porterville College has been changed to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday only. The shelter at Porterville College was closed as of Wednesday.
Seniors may call the information assistance line at 1-800-321-2462 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is for seniors only.
Call 2-1-1 for information and resources.