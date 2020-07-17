Tulare County's unemployment rate fell by one percent in June, the State Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
The county's unemployment rate in June was 17.2 percent, down from the revised 18.2 percent in May. The county's unemployment rate in June, 2019 was 9.1 percent.
The unemployment rate for California was 15.1 percent and 11.2 percent for the nation in June.
While Tulare County lost 200 farm-related jobs in June, it game 4,500 jobs overall, including 4,700 jobs not related to farms.
With the gradual opening of businesses, the county unemployment rate declined in June. But with the closure again of many of those businesses opened, the unemployment rate could climb again in July.
Still, Tulare Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Paul Saldana was encouraged by the drop in the unemployment rate in June.
“Today’s release that the local unemployment rate decreased in June was anticipated as a result of the gradual reopening of our economy,” he said. “The addition of jobs in leisure, hospitality and other non-farm related industries is a demonstration that our economic recovery is well underway. We continue to be optimistic that the resilience of the local economy will contribute to the restoration of job reductions as a result of the pandemic.”