Tulare County hopes to reach a “balance” this week when it comes to its continue effort to vaccinate residents.
While the county continues to emphasize the effort to make sure everyone who has received a firs does of the COVID-19 vaccine also receives a second dose, it also hopes to administer as many first doses as possible to residents as well.
That was the report given by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
In its effort to make sure everyone who has received a first dose also receive a second dose, the health department will be holding large vaccination events exclusively for second doses on Friday and Saturday. “We definitely want to get everyone in the for the second dose,” Lutz said.
There's a chance for rain this weekend and Lutz said there's a plan in place to move the vaccinations indoors if its rains.
Lutz said it's hopeful more first doses in the county can be given during the rest of the week. “This week we're hoping to get a little more of a balance,” he said.
There was an issue which Lutz referred to as an “unfortunate circumstance, a unique circumstance” in which vaccines have been wasted in the county. Lutz said the incident was caused by miscommunication and the county has taken steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.
The county also continues in its effort to provide as many vaccines as possible to the group of four eligible populations which are those who work in education and child care; those who work in the food and agriculture industry, including farmworkers; first responders: and those 65 and older.
The goal is to provide 25 percent of available vaccines to each group. Lutz said last week 26 percent were provided to those in education and child care, 28 percent were provided to those in the Ag and Food industries, 26 percent were provided to those 65 and older and 20 percent were provided to first responders.
Lutz said all those in need of a second dose who have access to email should have received an email to schedule an appointment. He said those in need of a second dose who haven't received an email should check their spam folder.
Those who have had an appointment scheduled for a second dose or anyone with questions concerning vaccines should call 559-685-2260. Information on vaccines can be found at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Lutz said as of Sunday there had been 49,250 does administered in Tulare County. He said a total of 33,482 residents have been vaccinated, with 26,770 of those receiving just the first dose. About 20 percent of those who have been vaccinated have received both doses.
CVS UPDATE
The program in which vaccines will be administered at a limited number of CVS pharmacies has been delayed. Vaccines were initially to be administered beginning on Thursday, but now they will begin to be administered on Friday. The start was pushed back a day to make sure vaccines were available at all participating pharmacies.
It was also planned for those who were eligible to schedule an appoint on Tuesday but now appointments won't be able to begin to be scheduled until Thursday. Vaccinations will be done on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app. Those without online access can call (800) 746-7287.
Those who are eligible should go to CVS.com, use the CVS app or call the 800 number and shouldn't call CVS pharmacies. Those eligible to receive vaccines at CVS are based on current state guidelines.
CVS stated stores providing vaccines will change regularly based on vaccine supply, so it won't be providing a full list of participating locations. CVS had previously announced about 100 of its pharmacies across the state initially would be providing vaccines. For more information visit www.cvshealth.com/