The Tulare County Board of Supervisors should take quick action at its meeting on Tuesday to begin the process for a new Tulare County Sheriff's Office Porterville substation to be developed.
As part of its consent calendar the board is expected to approve the purchase of the current Sequoia National Forest headquarters at 1839 S. Newcomb. The county will renovate the facility to become the new Sheriff's substation. The board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The purchase price is just under $2.9 million and will be funded by the county's Capital Projects fund. The property has a 2.85 acre lot with an 18,000 square foot metal building and parking. The property is owned by GBD Properties.
“The property is ideal for a new substation due to its size and amenities such as secured parking and location,” the county staff report stated.
The property is a logical location for the new substation as it's close to the South County Detention Facility. The development of the property will also be far less costly than the construction of a new building.
A new $7.5 million headquarters for the Sequoia National Forest is now under construction off of Morton. It's estimated the new headquarters will be open in July.
The county staff report also stated the purchase and development of the Newcomb property will meet the county's goal of providing for the safety and security of the public as it will provide improved facilities for sheriff's staff to serve the Porterville area and surrounding communities.
The county has stated the current substation at the corner of Morton and Third is outdated and too small.
DISC GOLF IN WOODVILLE
As part of its consent calendar the board is also expected to approve the installation of a nine-hole disc golf course at Woodville Park. The county now operates six disc golf courses at five county parks, including two at Mooney Grove Park and at Kings River, Pixley, Cutler and locally at Bartlett Park.
The county staff report stated Woodville community members have expressed interest in having a disc golf course installed at Woodville Park. Tulare County Parks and Recreation has an ongoing partnership with the Visalia Disc Golf Club known as The Flying Monkeys and county staff stated the partnership will allow the disc golf course at Woodville to be installed using in-kind donations and funding from the county's Capital Projects Parks Improvement budget.
The project is scheduled to be constructed in conjunction with a volunteer tree planting event and park reopening on February 26.
The City of Porterville also has two 9-hole disc golf course, one at Zalud Park and one at Murry Park. For more competitive disc golfers, the city is looking to put in tee pads at the disc golf courses to give those competitors a flat area to make more consistent throws.
COVID-19 update
In a sign of the times Tulare County Health and Human Services will again provide an update on the status of COVID-19 at Tuesday's meeting. An update hasn't been provided for sometime now but with the latest surge happening now due to the omicron variant another update will be provided on Tuesday.