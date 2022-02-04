As part of its consent calendar the Tulare County Board of Supervisors are expected to officially express their opposition to the designation of the foothill yellow-legged frog as an endangered species at their next meeting.
The board should approve a letter in opposition to the designation that states better management of the forest in preventing wildfires can help protect the yellow-legged frog. The letter also states releasing more water to protect the frog could be “catastrophic” to the county.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Human Resources and Development Department Innovation Conference Room, 2500 W. Burrel in Visalia.
Late last year the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended designating the Southern Sierra Foothill Distinct Population of the yellow-legged frog as an endangered species. At the board's January 25 meeting, Supervisor Dennis Townsend announced he had talked to county staff about drafting a letter in opposition to that designation.
That letter will now be considered and is expected to be approved as part of Tuesday's consent calendar.
“On behalf of the County of Tulare, we write to respectfully inform you of our opposition to the recommendation from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to designate the Southern Sierra Foothill Distinct Population Segment (DPS) of Yellow Legged Frog as an endangered species, and the effects this listing will have for the people of Tulare County,” the letter begins.
The area affected stretches across Fresno, Tulare and Kern Counties. The letter also states Tulare County has become susceptible to water insecurity and its reservoirs have become the key to the survival of the county's agricultural industry “which directly supports over one third of our county’s population, many of whom live at or below the poverty line.”
The letter states if more water was released from the county's reservoirs to sustain the yellow-legged frog's habitat, “it is likely to result in a smaller annual harvest and a significantly reduced median income for many of our residents.”
The letter also states how wildfires have been caused by mismanagement of the forest and drought. “Tulare County and Central California have been plagued by unprecedented droughts preceded by record-breaking forest fires,” the letter states. “The lack of water in combination with decades of forest mismanagement and neglect, is the causation of frequent high severity forest fires.”
The letter states these conditions have affected the survival of the Southern Sierra foothill yellow-legged frog. The letter added this has led to the introduction of the American bullfrog which preys on the yellow-legged frog.
“Even though High Severity Forest Fires and the American Bullfrog are plausibly mitigatable factors, the data provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services does not provide solutions,” the letter states.
The letter added one possible solution “that has been omitted” is forest management to reduce high-severity forest fires that includes prescribed burning and thinning.
“By removing at least one factor of the decline of the Southern Sierra Foothill DPS Yellow Legged Frog, the species might have a better chance of surviving,” the letter states about better forest management reducing wildfires.
“Llisting the Southern Sierra Foothill DPS of Yellow Legged Frog as an Endangered Species would limit Tulare County’s water conservation opportunities during our unprecedented drought in a region known for unreliable precipitation,” the letter states. “Our reservoirs are essential in providing a consistent supply of water to our agricultural industry, communities, and our local farmers.
“Releasing more water from our reservoirs to benefit only the Foothill Yellow Legged Frogs at the expense of our constituents’ livelihoods and our nation’s breadbasket would be catastrophic. Alternatively, more focus should be given to forest management strategies to reduce high severity forest fires and invasive predatory species, both significant factors which are changing the habitat of the Southern Sierra Foothill DPS of Yellow Legged Frog. For these reasons, the County of Tulare is in opposition of the recommendation.”
TULE SUBBASIN GRANT
Also on the agenda as a scheduled item is for the board to consider the county to apply for a $500,000 grant from the Tule Subbasin Sustainable Groundwater Management Implementation Fund for the Tule Subbasin Community Water Security Project.
The Tule Subbasin covers areas of Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties, including Southeastern Tulare County. County staff stated the Tule Subbasin is expecting $7 million from the State Department of Water Resources to help abide by the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
The County of Tulare is considered a groundwater sustainability agency in the Tule Subbasin so it needs to apply for the grant for the Community Water Security Project.
The project consists of two tasks. One is to develop designs for two to three projects to improve drinking water in the Tule Subbasin. The second is a groundwater study and recharge project for Teviston.