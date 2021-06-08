The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal to enter into a $2.5 million agreement with Sierra View Medical Center to administer COVID-19 vaccines throughout Tulare County at its meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The board is expected to approve the agreement as part of the consent calendar on the agenda. The agreement will last as long as a State Emergency Declaration due to COVID-19 continues and as long as the Tulare County Board of Supervisors continues the emergency declaration due to COVID on the local level as well.
While most COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted on June 15, Governor Gavin Newsom said he wouldn't lift the state of emergency on that day, also indicating the state of emergency would still last a while. It's up to Newsom to lift the state of emergency or the State Legislature can pass a resolution to end the emergency, but with Democrats in control of the legislature, that won't happen.
Under the agreement Sierra View will assign clinical and support staff on as-needed basis to the county to administer vaccines throughout the county. Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance is currently partnering with the county to provide a vaccination site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
As part of the agreement, Sierra View will provide vaccination services at county-sponsored events, community-based targeted events offered by the county such as mobile clinics and self-sponsored events. Sierra View will also provide training to staff as needed for the vaccination events.
Sierra View will be reimbursed for its services on a per-dose basis. The rate will be $40 per dose for events sponsored by Sierra View and $50 per dose for events sponsored by the county or community-based events.
The total amount won't exceed $2.5 million. The agreement is being funded by federal Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity Enhancing Detection Expansion funding.
Also on the consent calendar for today's meeting is a proposal to approve three campus probation officers for the Porterville Unified School District at a cost of $283,758 for the 2021-2022 school year. PUSD will reimburse the county for 50 percent of the cost at $141,879. The remaining cost will be paid for by Sales Tax Realignment Revenue.
The probation officers are part of a program to provide early intervention for youth involved in gang activity and other unlawful activities. The program monitors youth and is designed to provide targeted intervention services to divert youth from the juvenile justice system.